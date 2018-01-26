L'Oreal Paris

Camila Cabello knows what it means to make a comeback. In December 2016, the star left the group Fifth Harmony after more than four years as a fivesome to launch her solo career. Earlier this month, she dropped her debut solo album and shared her mantra with PEOPLE: “I’m gonna do it my way.”

As she navigates solo superstardom, the 20-year-old singer is also branching out into the beauty world as a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris. The brand just dropped her debut commercial, promoting the new Elvive Hair Collection (with the tagline: “Everyone loves a comeback, dry hair can have one too”), just in time for the 2018 Grammy Awards.

It’s safe to say you won’t find the singer crying in the club this weekend, rather hitting the Grammys red carpet and celebrating what’s bound to be a big year. Below, see what Cabello told PEOPLE about her new L’Oréal TV spot, being a female in music right now and more!

How did your collaboration with L’Oréal Paris happen?

“I joined the brand as a global spokeswoman this summer and couldn’t have been more thrilled. Their tagline ‘Because You’re Worth It’ has so much meaning to me. It’s so empowering and validating at the same time. A big part of what I try to do is encourage confidence and self-love to my fans, and I love that’s the L’Oréal Paris’ mission too.”

WATCH CABELLO’S L’ORÉAL PARIS TV SPOT BELOW!

What does comeback mean to you?

“To me, comeback means going through a struggle or low point and having the courage and bravery to fight harder and coming back stronger than ever.”

How has that virtue been important in your own life?

“When I decided to go out as a solo artist, there were a lot of people who questioned my decision. They didn’t think I was ready or didn’t think that I would make it. During that time, it was important I didn’t let that get to me. I needed to believe in myself and have the courage to power through the harder times.”

How have you been involved in the campaign?

“We shot the Elvive Comeback campaign in December, and it was such a fun day being on-set with my L’Oréal Paris family and getting to work with Roman Coppola. The theme of the campaign really resonated with me and I hope to inspire others by celebrating my story. I’m really excited to see the commercial this weekend!”

RELATED PHOTOS: The Most Skin-Baring Grammys Gowns of All Time

What L’Oréal Paris products are your must-bring on the road with you?

“Right now, I’m loving the Elvive Extraordinary Oil Treatment because you can use it in so many different ways, and it makes my hair feel super soft and silky. I like to put a little on before I blow dry my hair to help reduce flyaways and then use a touch after drying for added shine, especially when I’m going to be on stage. Because my hair goes through so much when traveling and performing, I also like using a hair mask once or twice a week. The Elvive Total Repair 5 Damage Erasing Balm is one of my favorites.”

Which L’Oréal Parisproduct will be in the handbag you bring to the Grammys?

“A mini Elnett hairspray!”

Why is this a great year for women in music?

“There are so many amazing women in the music industry right now that are defying stereotypes, raising their voices, and breaking records. It’s exciting to be part of this.”