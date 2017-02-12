Fifth Harmony fans may still be grieving over the fact that the all-girl group is now down to four — but Camila Cabello is celebrating her newfound solo status. Two months after leaving the group to make it on her own, the singer is making her first red carpet appearance without her former group mates, at no less a show than the Grammys.

The 19-year-old star, who will be presenting during the award show, showed up wearing silver bead and sequin-embellished turtle neck gown, which she paired with long, beachy waves and subtle makeup.

Her hairstylist, Marcus Francis shared a photo of the star’s glam going down, showing off her perfectly textured waves, lined lids and nude lip.

Last month, the singer appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to perform her new solo single, “Bad Things”, marking her first time on stage since splitting from the group.

