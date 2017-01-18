It looks like Camila Alves has taken her style cues from the title of her husband Matthew McConaughey‘s latest film, Gold.

On Tuesday, the couple attended the world premiere of the Stephen Gaghan-directed drama in New York City, where the Brazilian-American model completely stole the sartorial spotlight from her leading man.

Alves, 34, wowed in a metallic Marchesa gown from the brand’s Fall 2016 collection. With her arms and bodice dripping in sparkling embellishments and her legs covered in intricate floral appliqué, the mother of three looked absolutely regal.

Though the star credits stylist Anita Patrickson for putting together her premiere ensemble, Alves also used the help of her social media fans and followers to get her red carpet ready.

“Which necklace guys?!?!? Which one you like best???” she asked in a video posted on Sunday. Ultimately, the winner was a statement necklace from Marchesa.

And accessories weren’t the only category for fans to chime in. In another video, Alves inquired about her hairdo as she had fans comment if they wanted hairstylist Orlando Pita to create an updo or naturally straight tresses.

Also at the NYC premiere were McConaughey’s costars Corey Stoll, Stephen Gaghan, Edgar Ramírez and Bryce Dallas Howard, who wore a black strapless dress from Preen by Thornton Bregazzi’s Fall 2016 ready-to-wear collection.

Gold opens in theaters nationwide Jan. 27.