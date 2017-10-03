Cameron Dallas has built his career around sharing his life with his fans on YouTube, so when it came time to debut a major makeover, the star wasn’t shy about filming his transformation.

In a YouTube video posted Monday, Dallas, with help from his mom and sister, shaved his famous long, floppy hair. The 23-year-old model says the new look marks a fresh start. “We’re getting rid of the old me and going for the new me,” he says in the video. “I’m ready for a change, you guys.”

Of course, Dallas, who has over 20 million followers on Instagram, was aware that many of his fans would freak out at the idea — but his decision was already made. “I know a lot of you may want me to keep it, but guess what? It doesn’t matter,” he announces. “Because I have to cut it. Because I want to cut it, and it’s gonna grow back.”

But he soon seems to feel remorseful about his choice. While his sister braids pieces of his remaining half-buzzed hair, she says she doesn’t like it, and he agrees. “I really don’t like it either. Why did I do this?” They keep going, however, taping his now cut-off hair to his eye brows in laughter.

The final result, which his mom says is the shortest his hair has been since he was six years old, is a cropped buzz cut, the shortest the buzzer would go with a 3-length trimmer.

“Back in the day, this would have been too big of a change for me, but now that I’m like so much more open and so much more mature I just don’t care,” Dallas says.

