Cam Newton Was the First to Wear a Bro-Romper and the Internet Is Throwing Him a Lot of Shade

The rompers-for-men trend is currently taking the Internet by storm thanks to a Kickstarter”RompHim” campaign that went viral. (It generated 1.8 million Tweets!) The company, ACED Design, created a onesie that fits “guys of all shapes and sizes” with features that create “the most flattering contours possible” thanks to special adjustable waist tabs, zipper fly and deep front pockets. They had a goal to raise $10,000, and by Wednesday they’ve already raised over $125,000.

But Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton already knew this was a head-turning look — he rocked the men’s romper trend before it was even a trend at Coachella.

The football star took on the look with a floral-print onesie, which he paired with a fedora hat and shades when he went to the music festival back in April, weeks before the Internet kerfuffle that started when the Kickstarter campaign went viral on Monday. At the time, people had a lot to say about this outfit, writing that he dressed “like one of those hats women wear at the Kentucky Derby,” while another thought he was “wearing his mom’s pajamas.”

Ummm can someone explain to me why in thee hell Cam Newton dress like one of those hats women wear at the Kentucky… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—

Bryan (@BryanTNR) April 16, 2017

However, ever since RompHim captivated the nation, people are becoming more supportive of the look.

Brooklyn Decker frantically asked Twitter where she could get Newton’s onesie for herself, even calling out the Panthers for some help. “URGENT: Who makes Cam Newton’s coachella romper, because I want it for myself. @Panthers – can you help a girl out?”

URGENT: Who makes Cam Newton's coachella romper, because I want it for myself. @Panthers – can you help a girl out? — Brooklyn Decker (@BrooklynDecker) May 17, 2017

Her husband, tennis star Andy Roddick, arguably had the best reaction to this entire style saga, replying to her Tweet writing,”Things I never thought I’d read…..”

Things I never thought I'd read….. https://t.co/B1m5QWO2xK — andyroddick (@andyroddick) May 17, 2017

What this all means is that you may be seeing these on every brunch-going guy this summer — and the jokes currently have no end in sight, much to the dismay of Chrissy Teigen. The model Tweeted: “please lord stop with the romper jokes I beg you.”

please lord stop with the romper jokes I beg you — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 17, 2017

We hear you, Chrissy!

What are your thoughts on the RompHim?