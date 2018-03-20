Caitlyn Jenner is very candid on social media. The 68-year-old activist uses Instagram as a place to share everything from beauty queries to personal updates on her transition to womanhood. And now she’s delivering a powerful PSA about practicing safe sun.

Dermatologists, estheticians, and celebrities are always preaching the importance of never leaving the house without sunscreen, which for Jenner, has new meaning. The star revealed that she recently had a spot removed from the tip of her nose alongside a powerful photo.

Jenner shared a makeup-free photo of herself on Tuesday, in which the entire tip of her nose is red and raw from the removal of “sun damage.”

“I recently had to get some sun damage removed from my nose. PSA- always wear your sunblock,” she wrote, not specifying whether or not the “damage” is cancerous.

PEOPLE confirmed that Jenner had a cancerous basal cell carcinoma removed from her nose. Treatments for the commonly found skin cancer include prescription creams or in some cases surgery.

Jenner, who launched a lipstick with M.A.C. in 2016 and a full collection last year, opened up about her skincare routine in 2015 after she transitioned to a female, admitting that she dealt with texture issues when she removed her beard.

“I had, back in the ’80s, my beard removed, which actually took a lot of volume out of this area, so its kinda been a little bit of pot holey,” Jenner said in a video. “That has gotten better throughout the years which is a good thing.”