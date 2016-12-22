What We’re Buying: Cailee Rae’s Coolest-Ever Jacket

Have you bought anything you loved lately? In the PeopleStyle offices, the answer to that question is usually “Yes.” (Just check out our weekly What We’re Loving Right Now gallery for proof!) This week, singer Cailee Rae tells us about her incredibly versatile leopard jacket.

Cailee Rae, singer: “Jackets are my all time favorite piece of clothing. I got my hands on this leopard print jacket from Zara and I’m completely obsessed. Zara is one of my favorite brands for a lot of reasons – it’s not too expensive but their items still look super high end and have amazing quality. Everything is also super trendy and detailed to perfection. I can’t wait to make millions of cute, fun and different outfits with this unique piece.”

Cailee Rae is a singer whose latest single is “Anchor.” Catch her on Twitter, Instagram and her website for more updates.