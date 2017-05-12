Busy Philipps Wears Her Mom's Wedding Dress on a Disney Cruise

Most mothers dream of having their daughters wear the same wedding dress they wore. And Busy Philipps made that dream come true for her mom just in time for Mother’s Day. The actress has been on the Disney cruise of a lifetime, posting tons of hilarious photos and selfies with Minnie ears on her Instagram feed. But it was her look from brunch Thursday that stood out the most.

Instead of shorts and a tee, she dined in her mother’s wedding dress! And true to form, she posted a photo with her parents and sister explaining the look. “As a surprise to my mom, I brought her wedding dress on the cruise and wore it to brunch this morning—lucky for me they got married in the ’60s and it’s a super cute A-line mini so I wasn’t walking around this boat in a floor length wedding dress!”

She’s not lying. The mod mini still feels timeless today.

Fortunately, just before the big reveal, she posted an actual wedding photo of her parents from that special day for their 50th anniversary (the cruise was a gift to them), so we got to see the two ladies side by side, and it’s safe to say the frock is absolutely timeless.

#tbt to 1967!!! HAPPY 50th ANNIVERSARY TO MY PARENTS Barbara and Joe! And even though I was skeptical, this cruise has been the sweetest gift for their anniversary and as you can tell, we've all been having the best time! #disneycruise A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on May 11, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

While we can’t see exactly where it ends, we can ‘oooh’ and ‘ahh’ over the pretty sheer detailing, fun collar and breezy silhouette. Basically, it’s the ultimate cruise dress.

From the wardrobe to the Instagram memories, Philips is definitely on the vacation of a lifetime.

What do you think of Busy’s latest look? Tell us in the comments!