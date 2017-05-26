Busy Philipps Debuts 'Millennial Pink' Hair Just in Time for Summer

It looks like Busy Philipps is getting in on the latest hair trend. The 37-year-old actress took to Instagram Thursday to debut her new pastel pink hair color and she gave us an inside look into how the transformation went down. Redken’s Creative Consultant Tracey Cunningham was the mastermind responsible for the switch up. In Philipps’ Instagram story, the Los Angeles-based colorist can be seen prepping the star’s blonde locks for the peachy-pink dye and proclaiming that she’s “super on board” with the color change.

Light pink hair. A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on May 25, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

And it’s clear that Philipps has no regrets about taking the beauty risk. The actress posted several selfies and videos flaunting her dramatic new hue and asking her followers for their approval. “Is it the new me? Is this who I am now?” Phillips asked in a series of videos she uploaded to her Instagram story after the job was done.

She also posted a selfie rocking the look with a pair of matching rosy pink shades with the caption, “MILLENNIAL PINK.” Philipps’ husband, Marc Silverstein, seems to be on board with the new look, as she posted another sweet selfie alongside him with the caption “This is who we are now?”

This is who we are now? A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on May 25, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

The Dawson’s Creek vet isn’t the only celeb to recently join the pink-hair bandwagon. Earlier this week, Salma Hayek broke the internet with her striking bubblegum pink hair at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival and Blac Chyna debuted a striking strawberry pink pixie cut all over her Instagram. And of course there are the queens of hair switch ups, Kylie Jenner and Nicki Minaj, who have rocked this pink hue plenty of times in the past. We can’t wait to see who will be next to join the club!

What do you think of the new pink hair trend? Would you try it? Let us know in the comments below!