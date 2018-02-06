Busy Philipps Couldn't Be More Excited to Crack Open Her KKW Fragrance Chocolate Heart

You’ve probably seen Kim Kardashian‘s KKW Fragrance making the rounds on the social media accounts of celebs, influencers and brands (like PeopleStyle‘s!) alike — and so did Busy Philipps.

I mean. There's no reason I would get one but I have been secretly hoping @KimKardashian would send me one of those chocolate hearts with perfume in it so I could bust it open with a tiny mallet. ❤️🤷🏼‍♀️💜 — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) February 2, 2018

Well, dreams come do come true: Kim sent the star one of her KKW Fragrance Kimoji Heart chocolate boxes for Valentine’s Day.

“Guys. I tweeted last week that I really wanted a giant chocolate heart from @kimkardashian and @kkwfragranceand then THIS WAS DELIVERED TO MY HOUSE TODAY,” Philipps captioned an Instagram video she shared the moment her package with a “Bae” chocolate heart arrived.

“Thank you @kimkardashian 💜 I don’t know you but this really f—ing made my day,” the actress continued.

Philipps never expected to receive one of Kardashian’s coveted press boxes she sent out last week (to both her friends and enemies!) in honor of the launch of her three limited edition Kimoji Heart fragrances. “I mean. There’s no reason I would get one but I have been secretly hoping @KimKardashian would send me one of those chocolate hearts with perfume in it so I could bust it open with a tiny mallet,” she tweeted. So when the package arrived at her doorstep last night, Philipps couldn’t help but burst with excitement.

“You guys something really exciting happened today. I don’t even know. This is like the most exciting thing that has happened in a while. So I was out all day and I came home and put my daughters to bed. But before our daughters’ nanny left she was like, ‘Oh a package came for you but I put it in the refrigerator,'” Philipps recounted on her Instagram story.

“I just opened the refrigerator and I found this box. You guys, can you see what this says? It says KKW Fragrance. You guys it’s a big box from Kim Kardashian!” the actress continued as she showed off the package and proceeded to smash it open. “I got Bae. I was hoping for Bae.”

After opening the chocolate heart and taking out the perfume, Philipps took a whiff and gave her fans her first impression review of the scent.

“I like it. It’s like vanilla-y,” she said. “I’m not good at scents. I’m not good when people are like, ‘What do things smell like?’ I don’t know. But it smells good!”

Philipps is the latest star to share the fun moment smashing open her KKW Fragrance chocolate heart on social media.

One of Kardashian’s BFFs, Chrissy Teigen, got the pink “BFF” chocolate heart in the mail and whacked it open with some assistance from her daughter Luna. “I feel so bad! It’s so pretty!” Teigen exclaimed as she smashed it open.

Celeb hairstylist and Ouai haircare founder Jen Atkin received a blue “Bae” chocolate heart box, which she said stood for “bada– entrepreneur” when she opened it up. “Oh my god, this is so cool!” Atkin said.

Even Kardashian’s former BFF-turned-frenemy-turned-friend Paris Hilton (she most recently dressed up as the KKW Beauty mogul for the Yeezy Season 6 campaign) received a “Bae” chocolate heart, which she promptly posed with before cracking it open on Snapchat.

#ValentineBae ✨👸🏼💙✨ A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Feb 2, 2018 at 9:16pm PST

And of course, Kim got support from her momager Kris Jenner, who also received the “Bae” heart.

When Kim shared that she’d be sending the chocolate hearts as Valentines to friends and enemies like Taylor Swift — and shared an array of colored Post-It notes on Snapchat that made it appear as though all her “haters” would get a blue “Bae” heart, fans quickly became confused when Kardashian’s non-enemies like Hilton, Atkin and even mom Kris Jenner showed off the blue box.

But Kardashian quickly clarified the issue on Twitter.

“Let me just say all haters didn’t get bae. some of my real bff’s got bae too and my mom!” the star tweeted.

Kardashian also clarified to fans that, unfortunately, the custom chocolate hearts are not included with every purchase of the fragrance.

I’ve said it on my snap chat & IG stories but I just want to be extra clear that the press boxes of candy & the chocolate heart are not included with the perfume when ordering it online! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 2, 2018

“I’ve said it on my snap chat & IG stories but I just want to be extra clear that the press boxes of candy & the chocolate heart are not included with the perfume when ordering it online!”

That said, the limited-edition fragrance collection has already sold out (insert crying Kimoji face here) but Kim’s crystal collection fragrances are available at kkwfragrance.com.