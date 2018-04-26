Busy Philipps Isn't Invited to the Met Gala — and She (and the Internet) Want to Know Why

Shutterstock

The Met Gala is hands-down fashion’s most exciting night of the year. Pretty much everyone who’s anyone in the fashion and entertainment industry attends, dressed by the top designers in the game in some fanciful interpretation of the night’s (often elaborate) theme. But there’s one celebrity who won’t be attending, and she’s very, very bummed about it.

Busy Philipps shared her disappointment about not getting an invite on Twitter writing, “I don’t understand why I’m not invited to the Met Ball. I f—ing LOVE a fancy dress and a party and raising money for good things!”

And it’s true — Philipps does love getting all dolled up. Just last week she attended the premiere of I Feel Pretty wearing a custom Christian Siriano ball gown with all-over embellishment (above) and killed it on the carpet.

But it’s possible Philipps’ devoted followers are even more disappointed than she is about the invite snub. One Twitter user replied that the Gala is sure going to miss out on her dance moves (with a GIF from a pivotal scene in the movie White Chicks).

They're gonna miss out on some sweet dance moves that's for sure pic.twitter.com/9qzQ7Ix0us — Eric Janvier (@ClassicJanvier) April 26, 2018

Another wrote that she deserves to go based on her Instagram stories alone (social media is famously banned from the Met Gala — but if Kylie Jenner can take a selfie in the bathroom, Philipps could most definitely sneak a few behind-the-scenes tidbits).

You deserve it, your instagram stories deserve it! — Nigisella (@nigisella) April 26, 2018

But one person had the perfect solution — she should be Michelle Williams’ plus one. After all, the BFFs have proven time and time again how great they look together on the carpet.

be Michelle Williams +1 !! & slay on the red carpet + the dance floor 💃🏼 — Rizal Hasli (@rizalhasli) April 26, 2018

Williams has attended the event four times throughout the years, which must have garnered her plus-one access by now! Check back on Monday, May 7 to catch all the action from the Met Gala (and see if Philipps crashes the carpet!).