Busy Philipps Thinks Her 'Hot' Hospital Gown Should Be Sold in Stores

Having a colonoscopy is not a fun or fashionable experience, but Busy Philipps found a way to have one, and “make it fashion.”

The actress, who always keeps it real on her Instagram, recently shared a hospital bathroom selfie, joking that she just discovered the hot new dress style of 2018.

“Is it just me or is this drape on my hospital gown kind of hot,” Philipps captioned her pic modeling the green patterned gown. “Like I feel like they would sell something like this at @tenoversix and I would buy it. 💓 My colonoscopy was fine, btw. ”

Ten Over Six is a cool, hip, high-concept store in L.A. that features “artful, inspired and often humorous” fashions and considering it sells jackets with the back completely cutout (like a hospital gown!) Philipps may just be on to something.

Philipps is such a social media darling because of the way she’s open, honest and often times makes fun of herself in photos, but she’s also made herself quite a name for herself as a style influencer.

She often pokes fun of her style pitfalls.

And understands the importance of a good #OOTD photoshoot…

… and the vital selfie after a cool new haircut.

Now that she found the hot new item of 2018, there’s no knowing what she’ll inspire the fashion industry to do next.