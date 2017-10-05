Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams are one of the most tight-knit duos in Hollywood, and they took their BFF fun to Paris Fashion Week, where they took a break from all the runway glamour and A-list parties to pop open a bottle of white wine and do what best friends do best: dye each other’s hair.

All the fun went down Wednesday on Philipps’ Instagram story, when the Freaks and Geeks actress lost her hairbrush and needed something fun to do with her friend as a distraction.

“We’re gonna dye her hair pink. What do you think? Is this a good idea?” Philipps (herself already pink-haired) asked her fans on Instagram as Williams giggled nervously in the background. “Alright guys, here we are. I am going to dye Michelle Williams’ hair. Are you ready?”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

But Williams started to get second thoughts the second her BFF began the coloring process. “You have to put it in for 20 minutes. I have it in my hand. It’s like pink slime. We will do it for like five minutes,” Philipps said.

“Three minutes, two minutes, honestly like after one minute we should stop,” Williams replied.

“Guys, I am putting the pink in. I am massaging the pink into the little pixie’s hair. Michelle’s hair is going to be perfectly millennial pink. She is going to wash it out in two minutes and it is going to be amazing,” Philipps said as she sipped on a glass of wine.

After rinsing the hair dye out, Williams and her new master colorist debuted the fresh color while cuddling side-by-side in bed. And Philipps wanted to make sure we got the memo, shouting out PEOPLE directly to take notice of the new do.

“Guys my best friend now has … I mean, she is kind of naked, and she has slightly pink hair and it is f–king beautiful,” Philipps said. “Michelle’s hair is slightly pink and so cute. And look, she is like a little nymph asleep next to me. Listen, PEOPLE mag!” (Message received, BP!)

Philipps has been quite the proponent of pink hair lately. Earlier this year, the star turned to celeb-loved colorist Tracey Cunningham to update her blonde into a bright, highlighter-pink shade. “Is it the new me? Is this who I am now?” Phillips asked in a series of videos she uploaded to her Instagram story after the job was done.

RELATED PHOTOS: Here’s All of the Celebrity Inspiration You Need Before Dyeing Your Hair Pink For Spring

And now Williams gets to join the crew of celebs that have jumped on the pink hair bandwagon this past year. At the Cannes Film Festival, Salma Hayek shocked us all when she showed off a striking bubblegum pink hair and mom-to-be Kylie Jenner loves to play around with a pink wig too.

What do you think of Michelle’s new pink ‘do? Sound off in the comments below.