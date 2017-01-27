Bryce Dallas Howard's Most Memorable Red Carpet Looks from the Last 13 Years

Bryce Dallas Howard is one of our favorite stars to watch on the red carpet because of her elegant Old Hollywood aesthetic and because she’s known for buying her gowns at department stores sans stylist! So in anticipation of her 2017 SAG Awards red carpet moment this Sunday night (she’s nominated for Black Mirror!) we’re looking back at her red carpet evolution from 2004 to today.

As her flirty cap-sleeve, sheer A-line dress from 2004 shows, she’s always been known for mixing sexy, sparkly designs with elegant, body-accentuating silhouettes. And from her stellar red carpet track record you’d hardly know the struggles she’s faced getting these high-end designer pieces. She’s been very vocal about the difficulties that come with dressing for the carpet when you’re not a sample size and explained how she usually opts to shop for herself rather than rely on a stylist.

“That’s the comfortable way to go through these things,” she said at the Critics’ Choice Awards. “I alluded to this a little before [at the Golden Globes], but it’s when you’re not ‘sample’ size, or when you don’t have a direct relationship with a designer, or if you don’t have a lot of notice, those types of size 6 dresses just aren’t that available that much … So, what I found is that if something is sort of last-minute, or I don’t have a good relationship with a place, then I go to Neiman’s, or I get something online.”

Her most notable self-purchases include her gown for the 2016 Critics’ Choice Awards, a $1,300 daringly low-cut Pierre Balmain gown from Forward by Elyse Walker.

She picked up her sequin 2016 Golden Globes Jenny Packham gown from Neiman’s Marcus.

She memorably wore a $240 Topshop V-neck maxi dress to the Critics’ Choice Awards.

And the navy Emilio Pucci gown from the Jurassic World premiere in 2015 was also purchased at Neiman Marcus.

She’s one of many celebrities speaking out about the difficulties of finding designers willing to dress celebrities who fall outside of the traditional sample-size body range.

And whether or not she shops herself or is styled on Sunday night, we can’t wait to see what she has in store for the SAG Awards.

Are you excited to see what she wears to the SAG Awards on Sunday?