Your eyebrows fall in the center of your face, which is why makeup artists have long relied on a beautifully groomed brow to provide a frame for the face and define a whole look. Since we’ve said sayonara to the super skinny, over plucked brows of the ’90s and early ’00s (you know you’ve been there), women have been going bonkers for thick, bold, beautiful brows stars like the ones Cara Delevingne and Lucy Hale have become known for.

Even if you weren’t blessed with bushy brows when you were born, you can still rock the full and feathery look. In honor of National Brow Day and the opening of Benefit Cosmetics‘ global Benefit Brow Styles (which offers a menu of four brow looks that a Benefit Arch Expert will create on you), Jared Bailey, Benefit‘s Global Brow Expert gave us the best goof-proof hacks to mastering your brows in no time.

1. Dot every “eye.”

“After filling in your brows, dot a micro-lining brow pencil long the entire base of the brow to create a ‘faux follicle’ effect that will make every stroke look like an actual strand of hair.”

Try: Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil, $24; benefitcosmetics.com

2. Grab a tool from your kitchen drawer.

“Place a spoon over the eye and snuggle the edge up to the base of the brow. Trace along the outer edge with your favorite brow filler to define the base of your brow for a more structured brow look.”

3. Try two shades.

“To fake a fuller brow, use thin strokes to create a ‘basket weave’ design in the brow, using two brow pencils with diamond-shaped tips in contrasting shades.”

Try: Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Brow Pencil, $24; benefitcosmetics.com

4. Use a headband to find symmetry.

“If you’re searching for symmetry in your brows, pay close attention to the height of the arch. To make sure it’s even, simply place a headband around your forehead and place a dot where you want the peak of your arch to be. Then use this as a guide to fill in.”

Try: France Luxe Skinny Headband, $20; nordstrom.com

5. Use a brow gel before trimming.

“The simplest way to trim your brows without overdoing it is to start by brushing your hairs upward with a strong setting gel. Using small brow scissors, snip down any brow hairs that extend more than 3 millimeters above the brow shape. Voila — a perfect trim!”

Try: Benefit Cosmetics 24-Hour Brow Setter Clear Brow Gel, $24; benefitcosmetics.com

6. Get crafty.

“Forget to pack your brow pomade on a weekend away? Simply dip a hard-angled brush in a small amount of Vaseline or clear lip balm and sweep it into a deep brown eyeshadow or matte bronzer to create your very own custom tinted brow pomade.”

7. Invest in a spoolie (yes, that’s really the name).

“To achieve the popular feathered brow look, spray a spoolie brush with hairspray and brush brow hairs upward.”

Try: Benefit Cosmetics Brow Defining & Blending Brush & Spoolie, $20; benefitcosmetics.com

— with reporting by Jackie Fields

