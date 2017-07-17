People

Brooklyn Decker Takes Us Inside Her Massive, Color-Coordinated Closet

By @ckcolleen

Posted on

Grace and Frankie star, Brooklyn Decker, opened up the doors to her enormous Austin, Texas closet for PeopleStyle and showed us all her favorite designer pieces (fair warning — it will make you want to do a closet makeover immediately). And while her space may resemble a high-end department store, she’s actually very down to earth when it comes to shopping. Watch the video to see why the Finery founder loves a good sale, isn’t afraid to take a Sharpie to a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes and more.

Out of Decker’s entire shoe collection, which is housed in ceiling-high shelves and is expertly color-coordinated, she says her all-time favorite pair are her new “witchy, Victorian” Dior boots that she actually found on eBay. “I had a Google alert for them and an alert on every resale site that you can imagine and I found them used on eBay,” she explains. “They’re a size too small but I stuffed my sausage foot in there and it was so worth it.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Inside 25 Celebrity Closets That’ll Blow Your Mind

She also reveals why she took a Sharpie (gasp!) to her new Jimmy Choo Mary Jane shoes: “It’s DYI fashion, ladies and gents!”

In addition to sharing her favorite red carpet dress, and the off-the-shoulder top she still stands by (even though “a lot of people did not like it”) she shows off her stacks of “burrito-sucking” workout pants and her favorite Bill Murray workout tee. “Who doesn’t feel motivated when they’re running wearing Bill Murray? I feel like he gives me good energy.”

Check out the full video and tell us, which items do you want for your own closet?