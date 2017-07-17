Grace and Frankie star, Brooklyn Decker, opened up the doors to her enormous Austin, Texas closet for PeopleStyle and showed us all her favorite designer pieces (fair warning — it will make you want to do a closet makeover immediately). And while her space may resemble a high-end department store, she’s actually very down to earth when it comes to shopping. Watch the video to see why the Finery founder loves a good sale, isn’t afraid to take a Sharpie to a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes and more.

Out of Decker’s entire shoe collection, which is housed in ceiling-high shelves and is expertly color-coordinated, she says her all-time favorite pair are her new “witchy, Victorian” Dior boots that she actually found on eBay. “I had a Google alert for them and an alert on every resale site that you can imagine and I found them used on eBay,” she explains. “They’re a size too small but I stuffed my sausage foot in there and it was so worth it.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Inside 25 Celebrity Closets That’ll Blow Your Mind

She also reveals why she took a Sharpie (gasp!) to her new Jimmy Choo Mary Jane shoes: “It’s DYI fashion, ladies and gents!”

In addition to sharing her favorite red carpet dress, and the off-the-shoulder top she still stands by (even though “a lot of people did not like it”) she shows off her stacks of “burrito-sucking” workout pants and her favorite Bill Murray workout tee. “Who doesn’t feel motivated when they’re running wearing Bill Murray? I feel like he gives me good energy.”

Check out the full video and tell us, which items do you want for your own closet?