People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Style

Brooklyn and David Beckham Proudly Sit Front Row at Victoria Beckham’s Fashion Show in New York

By @mlsqueenz

Posted on

EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images

On Sunday morning, Brooklyn and David Beckham sat in the front row to support Victoria Beckham as she debuted her Spring/Summer 2018 line at New York Fashion Week.

Brooklyn, 18, was wearing a black-and-white striped shirt while David, 42, simply wore black.

“Very proud,” Brooklyn wrote alongside a video of his mom’s show.

Very proud @victoriabeckham

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

Victoria also shared a sweet photo of her and her son writing, “Look who I bumped into back stage! Love u”

Brooklyn recently moved to N.Y.C. to go to college, where he will be studying photography .

The eldest Beckham child told PEOPLE he was a “little nervous” to move out on his own, but excited to embark on this new journey.

“I’m studying art and photography, like film and digital – a mix of both,” he said. “I’m really excited to start and I feel like it’ll be a really cool thing for me to focus on for a few years.”

RELATED VIDEO: Brooklyn Beckham Gets His First Tattoo, a Native American Figure That’s “Just Like Dad’s”

And his mom and dad couldn’t be prouder.

“Exciting times and hard work coming for this little man … Proud of you bust,” David captioned a selfie of the two of them on the big day.

Exciting times and hard work coming for this little man … Proud of you bust ❤️ @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

While Victoria offered a more emotional message: “We are all so proud of you Brooklyn. Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you. #yesiamcrying #emotional”