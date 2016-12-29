Brooklyn and David Beckham Show Off Matching Rings on Instagram

David and Brooklyn Beckham just invested in something special to demonstrate their tight father and son bond: matching rings!

The 17-year-old rising model and photographer (he’s releasing his first photography book in 2017) took to Instagram Thursday to show off the jewelry with his nearly 9 million followers.

“Matching rings with dad xx,” the oldest Beckham child captioned the photo.

The duo debuted the rings during the family’s end-of-2016 vacation in the Maldives. While we don’t know who gifted whom the rings, we can say that these tri-link diamond-encrusted pieces from California-based luxury jewelry brand Hoorsenbuhs, which come in yellow gold, rose gold, white gold and sterling silver and run up to $2,500, are a beautiful token of their bond.

Brooklyn isn’t just close to his dad, however. The teen and his designer mom, Victoria Beckham, recently spent quality time together on an upcoming shoot for Vogue, which Brooklyn shared on Instagram last week.

Shooting with my mum for vogue ❤️

