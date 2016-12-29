People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2016 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Style

Brooklyn and David Beckham Show Off Matching Rings on Instagram

By @kaitaroni

Posted on

Noel Vasquez/GC

David and Brooklyn Beckham just invested in something special to demonstrate their tight father and son bond: matching rings!

The 17-year-old rising model and photographer (he’s releasing his first photography book in 2017) took to Instagram Thursday to show off the jewelry with his nearly 9 million followers.

RELATED PHOTOS: Updated! Model Kids with Famous Parents

“Matching rings with dad xx,” the oldest Beckham child captioned the photo.

Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

The duo debuted the rings during the family’s end-of-2016 vacation in the Maldives. While we don’t know who gifted whom the rings, we can say that these tri-link diamond-encrusted pieces from California-based luxury jewelry brand Hoorsenbuhs, which come in yellow gold, rose gold, white gold and sterling silver and run up to $2,500, are a beautiful token of their bond.

Hoorsenbuhs

Brooklyn isn’t just close to his dad, however. The teen and his designer mom, Victoria Beckham, recently spent quality time together on an upcoming shoot for Vogue, which Brooklyn shared on Instagram last week.

Shooting with my mum for vogue ❤️

A photo posted by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

What do you think about David and Brooklyn’s matching father-son rings? Share your thoughts with us below. 

See Also

More