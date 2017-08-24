Style

All the Tattoos Brooklyn Beckham Has Gotten So Far

Like tattoo-covered father, like tattoo-covered son! The 18-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham has eight tattoos and counting. See his growing body of work here

NATIVE AMERICAN CHIEF

For his first tattoo, Brooklyn took a cue from his dad, heading to the same artist David regularly uses, Mark Mahoney, and getting the same controversial image of a native american chief in a feathered headdress on his forearm.

CAMERA

He followed that up with an homage to his chosen profession, getting a hyper-realistic camera inked on his inner left bicep by Doctor Woo.

COMPASS

Adding a compass to his left forearm shortly after.

EAGLE

A hand tattoo is a bold choice for a tattoo novice, but clearly Brooklyn is as serious as his dad about his body art, getting a very detailed eagle on his left hand.

ROSE

He then went back to Mahoney to get a rose going up his left ribcage.

MADE IN ENGLAND, MAMA'S BOY, AND SEVEN

And his latest additions have all been text-based, starting with the words "Made in England" along the outside of his left foot. He's also gotten "Mama's Boy" enscribed in script above his heart, naturally, and the word "Seven" on the outside of his wrist in honor of his father's soccer jersey number as well as his sister's middle name.

