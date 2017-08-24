Style
All the Tattoos Brooklyn Beckham Has Gotten So Far
Like tattoo-covered father, like tattoo-covered son! The 18-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham has eight tattoos and counting. See his growing body of work here
By Emily Kirkpatrick•@kirkpate
NATIVE AMERICAN CHIEF
For his first tattoo, Brooklyn took a cue from his dad, heading to the same artist David regularly uses, Mark Mahoney, and getting the same controversial image of a native american chief in a feathered headdress on his forearm.
CAMERA
He followed that up with an homage to his chosen profession, getting a hyper-realistic camera inked on his inner left bicep by Doctor Woo.
COMPASS
Adding a compass to his left forearm shortly after.
EAGLE
A hand tattoo is a bold choice for a tattoo novice, but clearly Brooklyn is as serious as his dad about his body art, getting a very detailed eagle on his left hand.
ROSE
He then went back to Mahoney to get a rose going up his left ribcage.
MADE IN ENGLAND, MAMA'S BOY, AND SEVEN
And his latest additions have all been text-based, starting with the words "Made in England" along the outside of his left foot. He's also gotten "Mama's Boy" enscribed in script above his heart, naturally, and the word "Seven" on the outside of his wrist in honor of his father's soccer jersey number as well as his sister's middle name.