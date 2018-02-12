Brooklyn Beckham Adds to His Tattoo Collection with a Dedication to 'Mum' Victoria Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham has been rapidly adding to his tattoo collection. In fact, at this rate, it won’t be long before he catches up to his dad David Beckham, who has over 40 tattoos. But Brooklyn’s latest artwork is dedicated to a special woman in his life: mom Victoria Beckham.

While the rest of his siblings – Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and Harper, 6 – were sitting front row at their mother’s Autumn/Winter 2018 New York Fashion Week show on Sunday morning, Brooklyn showed his support in a very permanent way. He shared a black and white photo of a new tattoo on his upper arm, a heart adorned with flowers and a banner that reads “Mum.”

“Cheers to this man x another amazing one,” the 18-year-old captioned the snap, tagging tattoo artist Dr. Woo, who is also responsible for a number of Brooklyn’s body art.

Shooting with my mum for vogue ❤️ A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Dec 18, 2016 at 8:19am PST

#kentandcurwen A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Jan 8, 2017 at 5:52am PST

This isn’t the first member of the family that Brooklyn has permanently documented his love for. His first tattoo was a Native American wearing a traditional headdress “just like dads.”

RELATED PHOTOS: A Guide to All of Brooklyn Beckham’s Tattoos

In December, he had a series of numbers celebrating the birth years of his younger brothers and sister done.

@mr.k_tats A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Dec 13, 2017 at 9:23am PST

Thank you so much Mark x just like dads A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

David, 42, also showed some love for his family on his skin, sporting ink for each of his four children.

“Apparently Harper is allowed to scribble on daddy,” the athlete wrote on Instagram debuting his palm tattoo, a doodle by his daughter of a stick figure wearing a dress, standing next to a heart.

RELATED VIDEO: Brooklyn Beckham Gets His First Tattoo, a Native American Figure That’s “Just Like Dad’s”

He also tattooed “We Love You Daddy” on his left ribcage.

“The boys expressing how they feel about daddy,” he explained.