Brooklyn Beckham Spotted Kissing Playboy Model Lexi Wood — Has He Split from Chloe Grace Moretz?

Have Brooklyn Beckham and on-and-off-again girlfriend Chloe Grace Mortez called it quits?

The 19-year-old was spotted kissing Playboy model Lexi Wood in West Hollywood on Saturday at a tattoo parlor. Beckham, who was wearing an arm brace, got a tattoo of a sexy pin-up model on his forearm.

Sharing a photo of the new ink, tattoo artist Dr. Woo wrote, “Classic Vargas pinup for a classic fella @brooklynbeckham.”

Although Beckham has not spoken publicly about allegedly ending his relationship with Moretz, the last time he shared a photo of the 21-year-old on social media was in February, when he wrote that he loved her “to the moon and back.”

A rep for Beckham did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Beckham and the Canadian model’s PDA session took place just over a month after Mortez wished Beckham a happy birthday in a love-filled social media post.

“Never Stop Smiling, I Love You, Happy Birthday Brooklyn 🎈♥” she captioned a black and white photo of the birthday boy mid-laugh.

Moretz has not shared a photograph of Beckham since.

Brooklyn and Moretz rekindled their relationship late last year after previously splitting in September 2016.

After the couple made things official, Moretz opened up about how their short time apart only strengthened their relationship.

“I think we chose each other. I think we really understand each other,” she told reporters earlier this year. “It’s been years now, off and on, and it’s just one of those things where you come back and it’s like no time was spent away from each other at all and that’s the most important thing.”