Brooklyn Beckham Still Gets Shy Photographing Models Backstage at Victoria Beckham's Shows

Brooklyn Beckham is breaking out on his own. The 18-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham plans on moving to N.Y.C. to pursue his dream of photography and recently launched his first photo book, What I See. But despite his experience behind the camera, not to mention some modeling gigs on the side, Beckham admits he still gets butterflies shooting models backstage at his mother’s fashion shows.

“I do backstage photography at my mum’s shows, and I mean, I love doing it — but my mum’s like, ‘Go take pictures of the models!’ and I’m a bit shy,” he told GQ in the magazine’s September issue. “So I kind of have to get the first two out of the way, and then I’m used to it.”

Although Victoria pushed the star towards fashion photography, in a video Beckham shot for GQ, he shares he doesn’t necessarily enjoy shooting “pretty faces.”

“I prefer black and white and portrait photography. I like old, you know interesting faces, so I think black and white brings out the contrast,” Beckham said.

His secret to snapping the best photos? Doing so without giving his subjects the chance to agree to getting shot. “I don’t really ask to take picture of people. I kind of just get in their face,” Beckham said. “So some people hate it. Some people find it funny.”

Now Beckham prefers to stay behind the camera, but that doesn’t mean he still doesn’t enjoy dabbling around with his sense of style, which he describes as “old-man style.”

“My favorite outfit is like a Peaky Blinders kind of look,” he told GQ. “I have a really old-man style. I’m also really into skateboarding outfits, like the baggy Vans jeans? But I don’t like dressing saggy, like American my-age kids do.” Instead, Beckham credits early-20th-century British gangsters as his style icons.

