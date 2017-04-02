Brooklyn Beckham Gets His First Tattoo, a Native American Figure That’s ‘Just Like Dad’s’

Like father, like son.

David Beckham has over 40 tattoos, and his eldest son Brooklyn Beckham is following in his ink footsteps. The 18-year-old got his first tattoo on Saturday, sharing the experience with his 9.6 million Instagram followers.

For his first work of body art, Brooklyn turned to famed tattoo artist Mark Mahoney of the Shamrock Social Club in Hollywood, who has previously inked celebrities such as his father, Lady Gaga and Johnny Depp.

“Honoured to have my first tattoo done by dads friend Mark Mahoney,” Brooklyn captioned a black and white photo of the artist hard at work.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham also took inspiration from one of his father’s tattoos for his first: a Native American wearing a traditional headdress. Although the soccer star has the body art on his torso, Brooklyn opted to put the design inside his right forearm.

“Thank you so much Mark x just like dads,” Brooklyn captioned another photo.

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Apr 1, 2017 at 8:11pm PDT

Honoured to have my first tattoo done by dads friend Mark Mahoney A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

David, 41, has never been shy about showing off his love for tattoos. He even has ink for each of his four children: daughter Harper, 5, and three sons Brooklyn, Romeo, 14, and Cruz, 12.

“Apparently Harper is allowed to scribble on daddy,” the athlete wrote on Instagram debuting his palm tattoo, a doodle by his daughter of a stick figure wearing a dress, standing next to a heart.

He also tattooed “We Love You Daddy” on his left ribcage.

“The boys expressing how they feel about daddy,” he explained.

FROM COINAGE: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

When Brooklyn turned 18 last month, his entire family celebrated him on social media with sweet messages — and adorable throwback photos.

“I can’t believe our baby boy is 18 today,” Victoria, 42, wrote, captioning a photo of pre-teen Brooklyn flexing. “The most beautiful, caring, talented young man. We are so proud and love you so much.”

David shared a hospital photo of himself holding a newborn Brooklyn in 1999, writing, “On this day 18 years ago this little man came into our lives.”