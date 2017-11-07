Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz Make Their Public Debut as a Couple in Matching Outfits

We knew Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz rekindled their romance after they posted a series of sweet Instagram photos about one another. Then we knew they were seriously back together once they posted a matching shoe selfie (it’s kind of their signature). So it comes as no surprise that they made it 100 percent official on Monday night by attending the same event, in the same outfit.

The two stepped out for the first time together since their split in September 2016 to co-host the Xbox One x VIP Event and Xbox Live Session in N.Y.C. in coordinated looks. Beckham, 18, wore a white tee under a light washed denim jacket, paired with black pants, low-top sneakers and high white socks. While Moretz, 20, paired her Proenza Schouler PSWL drawstring denim jacket with a black turtleneck and cropped flared jean (also PSWL).

Matching outfits have always been a telling sign with their relationship status. Last month, before publicly announcing they were back together, Beckham shared a photo wearing matching checkered Vans, writing, “Luckiest person on earth ❤️.”

The photo was actually a recycled pic that Beckham posted before they started dating the first time, back in May 2016.

Beckham recently shared a pic of Guinness beers, with Moretz tagged in the photo, writing that he was “Missing Dublin, missing you, missing Guinness.” And Moretz just shared a cuddly pic from Monday night. But there can be no more definitive couple moment than matching your denim jackets.