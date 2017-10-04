Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz Make It Official (Again!) with Matching Shoe Selfie

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz called it quits over a year ago, but recently, it looks like they’ve rekindled their romance. Both stars have shared sweet Instagram posts about one another within the last few weeks and for as flirty as some of their snaps have been, the matching shoe photo Brooklyn just posted seems to have sealed the deal — they’re solemates.

Though they haven’t publicly said they’re back together yet (they’re just “hanging out”) Beckham just shared the same matching shoe photo he posted right before they made it official the first time they around.

Back in May 2016, Beckham posted a photo of two pairs of checkered Vans with the caption, “Matching ❤️ missing this one.”

Luckiest person on earth ❤️ A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Oct 4, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

And on Wednesday he recycled the photo, tagged Moretz and wrote a new caption that reads: “Luckiest person on earth ❤️”

Within the past few weeks both stars shared photos of one another on their respective Instagram accounts.

Beckham wrote ““Thinking of this one xx” about a black and white photo of the couple.

Thinking of this one xx A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Sep 20, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

Moretz shared a snap of Beckham with the caption, “8.27.17 NY.”

8.27.17 NY A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Sep 20, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

Back before their split, Moretz told PEOPLE the key to making their long distance relationship work. “It’s all trust and communication,” she said. “You have to have a model of trust and leave it up in the air and make sure you can hope for the best. Make sure you’re both invested, then you’re good to go.”

Based on the fact that they’re into coordinating couples wardrobes again, it seems that they’re as invested in each other as ever.

