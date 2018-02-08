Brooke Shields Was Inspired to Design Her First Fashion Line Because Her Closet Was Just 'a Bunch of Noise'

We all have those moments when we look inside our closets and realize we have absolutely nothing to wear, but it’s hard to imagine celebrities feel that same pain with their walk-in closets filled with designer pieces. Turns out, it happened so often for Brooke Shields that it actually inspired her to start her own fashion line for QVC, Brooke Shields Timeless.

“I spent so much time trying to look the way other people wanted me to look that I think somewhere along the line I lost a little sight of what I was motivated to wear and look like,” she told PeopleStyle at the launch of the collection. “And I went into my closet one day and it was just a bunch of noise. And I thought, this is crazy. I stress every time I have to get dressed.”

She started pulling together her favorite items from her closet, which sparked the idea to start her own line and it serendipitously led to a partnership with QVC. “They were really open to what my vision was and what I wanted it to be in the future,” she said about working with the shopping giant. “And they were willing to really have me be part of the process.”

QVC

Once she began designing, her main vision was to create a really wearable collection. “I wanted to design a line that had individual pieces that could go together in a myriad of different ways, but not just so that you can look the way I put it together. I still want women to dress for their own aesthetic and I want to help them in the process.”

RELATED: Inside Brooke Shields’ Stylish New York Townhouse That’s Filled with Feathered Friends

So her line includes a wear-everywhere LBD, a structured and chic trench coat, and lots of basics to stock up on, including T-shirts, button-down shirts and matches-with-everything jewelry. And the best part? It ranges between just $29 to $109.

WATCH: Brooke Shields’s Changing Looks!

Although she kept things under wraps from her A-list designer friends during the process, she did reveal the looks early to her daughters Rowan, 14 and Grier, 11.

“They’re more impressed that I have an office and that I have a label that has my name on it. That they think is super cool for some reason,” she says. “But they won’t let on that they think it’s cool.”

Shields will make her first on-air QVC appearance on February 15 at 7 p.m. EST with the release of the first three pieces, and the entire line will launch during her segment on March 14 at 11 p.m. EST.