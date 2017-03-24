Brooke Shields Rocks a Blue Bikini, Looks Abs-olutely Spectacular at 51

It’s not just her Calvins that Brooke Shields won’t let anything get in between – she also apparently won’t let anything stand in the way of her gym time, either. The Blue Lagoon star, 51, rocks a blue bikini on the beach, showing off her innate style, fabulous hair and – oh yeah – a super-fit bod.

The star posted a shot of her beach vacation on Instagram, writing, “The hard work is starting to pay off.” We’re guessing she’s referring to her toned abs, but any number of things seem to be working for her in this scenario, from her pretty blue bandeau to her beach jewelry, straw hat and famously thick mane.

Me and my "Sassy" forever! A post shared by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields) on Mar 24, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

And her face is just as age-defying as her bod, as proved by the second shot she posted, in which she sported a sun-kissed glow, a bare face and (most importantly) a sun-shielding hat, to keep aging UV rays off her face.

Models over 50 giving us major bikini body envy is somewhat of a trend these days. Christie Brinkley posed for Sports Illustrated Swim at 63, Elle Macpherson frequently shows off the hard-won results of her gym time, and Cindy Crawford’s beach vacations are all the #fitspo one could need.

