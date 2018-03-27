Brooke Shields, 52, Wears a Series of Skimpy Bikinis as She Visits 'Another Blue Lagoon'

No, Brooke Shields isn’t filming a sequel to her 1980 drama The Blue Lagoon.

But the 52-year-old actress is back on the beach and swimming in “another blue lagoon” as she enjoys a tropical vacation.

Shields has been sharing the fun on Instagram, posting a series of pictures and videos from her sun-soaked getaway.

One photo, shared on Sunday, saw Shields standing at the base of a wooden stairway to the sand — posing while showing off her toned abs in a black-and-white bikini.

“Bikini life in paradise,” she captioned the shot, which came in a gallery of another pic of her in the same setting but facing the beach.

Another picture saw Shields wearing a blue two-piece as she waded in the crystal clear ocean waters.

Another post — uploaded March 21 — showed Shields relaxing in a pool overlooking the ocean, a photo she captioned with the phrase, “Out of office and into vacation mode.”

It wasn’t all relaxing, of course. On Friday, Shields went for an “afternoon joyride” on a high-powered jet ski.

If bikini shots of Shields show up more frequently on her Instagram, that’s probably because her 14-year-old daughter Rowan Francis has inspired her to be more comfortably in her own skin.

In the cover story to the January-February issue of Health magazine, Shields — who is also mom to daughter Grier Henchy, 11 with husband Chris Henchy — revealed she started wearing a more sexy swimsuits recently at her eldest daughter’s insistence.

“I never celebrated myself or my body. It felt indulgent or wrong, so there was a disconnect,” Shields explained. “I always wear bathing suits that cover everything, the bottoms in particular. And my older daughter said, ‘You know what? You cannot wear that bottom. It goes all the way under your butt and [makes it look] so much bigger.’ ”

“So she finds me a new bathing suit, where that whole little shelf was out, and I was horrified,” Shields recalled. “But my husband said, ‘That bathing suit looks great. Rowan’s right. If you show a little bit more, it’s actually more flattering.’ So, I had to learn from her. She said, ‘Mom, face it, you’ve got a great butt. I don’t know why you try to hide it.'”