Britney Spears' Abs Are Having Their Best Week Ever

It’s no accident that Britney Spears has been a world renowned pop star for coming up on 20 years now. The “Slave 4 U” singer knows that if you want to stay at the top of your game and compete with the best in the business, you’ve got to put in some serious work. That means, a lot of late nights in the studio, fittings, long rehearsals every single day, endless choreography, and of course, some serious hours logged at the gym.

Spears has clearly been taking this very seriously as she’s been proving in one bikini after the next that her body has truly never looked better. And if you are putting in all of the time to look so good, you might as well show it off, which is exactly what Britney has been up to, celebrating her abs this week in a constant parade of midriff-centric outfits.

Another day, another bikini-clad selfie seems to be the motto of this pop star’s life, especially during her current family vacation in Hawaii. The 35-year-old took her two boys and her mother, Lynne Spears, with her to the beach for a bout of wake boarding, posing for a family photo wearing a coral pink string bikini, a bead necklace, mirrored aviators, and a pair of black Birkenstocks.

Another great day 🌺🌺 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 13, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

But truly, what is a vacation for Ms. Spears if not an opportunity to show off her unparalleled collection of two pieces?

On Monday, the pop star also spent the day soaking up the sun on the beaches of Kauai in a white, semi-sheer striped Beach Bunny bikini, posing in the surf and alongside her mom with her hair pulled back into a high messy bun and wearing a pair of black circle sunglasses.

And even for those moments in life when shoes and a shirt are decidedly not optional, like the true ’90s girl she is at heart, the pop star still finds a way to flaunt just a touch of midriff no matter the occasion.

Dinner in Hawaii. Literally the best! A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 13, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

The singer got “Literally the best!” dinner with her two childrens, clad in a hot pink short-sleeve baby doll top ending just above her navel, a pair of tiny, black denim short short, and the same black Birkenstocks.

New outfits for vegas! Girls just wanna have fun 🌸🌸🌸🌸 #PieceOfMe A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 30, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

This week it was also announced that Britney would be ending her long-running Las Vegas residency “Pieces of Me” at Planet Hollywood in December. Since beginning the show back in 2013, the performance has become a showcase for the “Toxic” singer’s various elaborate, strappy, bodysuits, briefs, and bikini tops, all designed to highlight her hard-earned physique.

What's better than sweats and a tshirt? 😊 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 7, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

While it’s never a bad week for her abs, they really began to steal the spotlight exactly one week ago when she shared this very casual “lounging around the house” ensemble consisting of a sports jersey tucked up into her bra, all the better to show off her two lower hip tattoos, and a pair of baggy blue sweats.

So in conclusion, if you’re currently sitting at home envious of her six pack, in the words of Britney herself, “You want a hot body? You want a Bugatti?…Sippin’ martinis? Look hot in a bikini? You better work bitch.”

Which of Britney’s ab-baring looks is your favorite? What would you like to see her wear next? Sound off below!