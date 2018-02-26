Britney Spears Wears Two Sheer, Short and Sparkly Minis for a Rare Red Carpet Outing

Britney Spears is addicted to sheer, sparkly attire, and she knows it gives us “Toxic” vibes.

The star took her fashion show from her hallway-turned-runway to a red carpet, attending the Hollywood Beauty Awards in L.A. wearing not one, but two of her preferred styles: short, sparkly and sheer minidresses.

First up was a high-necked sheath dress with scalloped lace hem, sparkly embellishment and silver triple-strap sandals that seemed to be a bit of a squeeze for the dancer. She posed with Revlon fragrance chief Ron Rolleston, whom she thanked by name during her acceptance speech.

Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic; MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Said speech warranted a second dress, which she wore to accept her award for her fragrance-of-the-year-winning perfume Fantasy in Bloom. That was an even shorter fully beaded ruby-and-silver spaghetti strap dress with a different pair of metallic ankle-strap sandals.

In Spears’ speech, she said her sons Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11, were happy for her to get out of the house, though they did think she was going to the Oscars. She turned the evening into a date night as well, stepping out with beau Sam Asghari, whom she recently said “inspires [her] to be a better person.”