Britney Spears' Sexiest (and Most Stylish) Instagram Photos

The pop star is a pro at showcasing her abs

By @kirkpate

1 of 21

Britney Spears/Instagram

THE PATENTED WAIST GRAB

Much like the way Kylie will grab a handful of t-shirt to show off her stomach in selfies, Britney's signature move is pulling down her waistband to add just a few more inches of abs to any ensemble.

2 of 21

Britney Spears/Instagram

LOUNGING POOLSIDE

While this shot is ostensibly all about that gorgeous landscape, posing poolside is also the perfect way to demonstrate your abs are as flat as this body of water.

3 of 21

Britney Spears/Instagram

STRAPPY ONE-PIECE

When it comes to swimsuits, Spears' motto seems to be the more straps the better.

4 of 21

Britney Spears/Instagram

SHOPPING SELFIE

A sneaky mid-shopping selfie is perfect for when your abs are looking particularly on point.

5 of 21

Britney Spears/Instagram

SLUMBER PARTY

This is of course a shot from her music video with Tinashe, but the pop star pretty much always looks like she just stepped out of a daydream. 

6 of 21

Britney Spears/Instagram

PIECE OF ME TOUR

This photo begs the question, if Brit only wore bodysuits and thigh-high boots from now on, would you hold it against her?

7 of 21

Britney Spears/Instagram

PRE-GRAMMY GLAM

While Spears wore this to a pre-Grammy gala, we wouldn't put it past her to also just casually wear this sheer gown around the house.

8 of 21

Britney Spears/Instagram

BEACH PHOTO SHOOT

If you don't do a full blown photo shoot every single time you hit the beach in a two-piece, did you ever even really go?

9 of 21

Britney Spears/Instagram

HEADLESS SELFIE

Who needs a face when you're serving up body?

10 of 21

Britney Spears/Instagram

WORKOUT SESH

The pop star takes her gym time very seriously, almost as seriously as her gym time selfies.

11 of 21

Britney Spears/Instagram

SELFIE SPLIT

Before you say 'I'm extra,' ask yourself are you even doing as much as Britney Spears' once a day split selfie?

12 of 21

Britney Spears/Instagram

JANE FONDA PROTÉGÉ

In fact, with her penchant for workout videos and barely-there clothing, the singer just might be the second coming of Jane Fonda.

13 of 21

Britney Spears/Instagram

ALL EYES ON HER

Because a background would only take away from the true spectacle that is her physique.

14 of 21

Source: Britney Spears Instagram

BRIT WEARS SHORT-SHORTS

Just in case you had any doubt Spears has the largest collection of teeny-tiny shorts known to man.

15 of 21

Britney Spears/Instagram

STRING BIKINI SWEAT SESH

Doesn't everyone workout in a string bikini top?

16 of 21

Britney Spears/Instagram

MILLENNIAL TRENDSETTER

Allow Britney to model every millennial trend that she actually pioneered and you'll want to revive in 2017.

17 of 21

Britney Spears/Instagram

INSTAGRAM BOYFRIEND

What are boyfriends for if they can't help you do the most for the gram?

18 of 21

Britney Spears/Instagram

ABS AND SWEATS

The first rule of having abs as good at Britney's: find a way to show them off at any cost, even when your t-shirt and sweats are trying to sabotage you.

19 of 21

Britney Spears/Instagram

PASTORAL COORDINATION

Another Brit pro tip: Match your sports bra and hot pants to the landscape for maximum selfie opportunities

20 of 21

 

BEACH ANGEL

The beach angel is the pop star's favorite pose to strike seaside, and it doesn't hurt that it also happens to show off her bod to advantage.

21 of 21

 

VACATION LIFE

In the words of Kenny Chesney: No shirt, no shoes, no problem.

