Britney Spears' Sexiest (and Most Stylish) Instagram Photos
The pop star is a pro at showcasing her abs
By Emily Kirkpatrick•@kirkpate
1 of 21
THE PATENTED WAIST GRAB
Much like the way Kylie will grab a handful of t-shirt to show off her stomach in selfies, Britney's signature move is pulling down her waistband to add just a few more inches of abs to any ensemble.
2 of 21
LOUNGING POOLSIDE
While this shot is ostensibly all about that gorgeous landscape, posing poolside is also the perfect way to demonstrate your abs are as flat as this body of water.
3 of 21
STRAPPY ONE-PIECE
When it comes to swimsuits, Spears' motto seems to be the more straps the better.
4 of 21
SHOPPING SELFIE
A sneaky mid-shopping selfie is perfect for when your abs are looking particularly on point.
5 of 21
SLUMBER PARTY
This is of course a shot from her music video with Tinashe, but the pop star pretty much always looks like she just stepped out of a daydream.
6 of 21
PIECE OF ME TOUR
This photo begs the question, if Brit only wore bodysuits and thigh-high boots from now on, would you hold it against her?
7 of 21
PRE-GRAMMY GLAM
While Spears wore this to a pre-Grammy gala, we wouldn't put it past her to also just casually wear this sheer gown around the house.
8 of 21
BEACH PHOTO SHOOT
If you don't do a full blown photo shoot every single time you hit the beach in a two-piece, did you ever even really go?
9 of 21
HEADLESS SELFIE
Who needs a face when you're serving up body?
10 of 21
WORKOUT SESH
The pop star takes her gym time very seriously, almost as seriously as her gym time selfies.
11 of 21
SELFIE SPLIT
Before you say 'I'm extra,' ask yourself are you even doing as much as Britney Spears' once a day split selfie?
12 of 21
JANE FONDA PROTÉGÉ
In fact, with her penchant for workout videos and barely-there clothing, the singer just might be the second coming of Jane Fonda.
13 of 21
ALL EYES ON HER
Because a background would only take away from the true spectacle that is her physique.
14 of 21
BRIT WEARS SHORT-SHORTS
Just in case you had any doubt Spears has the largest collection of teeny-tiny shorts known to man.
15 of 21
STRING BIKINI SWEAT SESH
Doesn't everyone workout in a string bikini top?
16 of 21
MILLENNIAL TRENDSETTER
Allow Britney to model every millennial trend that she actually pioneered and you'll want to revive in 2017.
17 of 21
INSTAGRAM BOYFRIEND
What are boyfriends for if they can't help you do the most for the gram?
18 of 21
ABS AND SWEATS
The first rule of having abs as good at Britney's: find a way to show them off at any cost, even when your t-shirt and sweats are trying to sabotage you.
19 of 21
PASTORAL COORDINATION
Another Brit pro tip: Match your sports bra and hot pants to the landscape for maximum selfie opportunities
20 of 21
BEACH ANGEL
The beach angel is the pop star's favorite pose to strike seaside, and it doesn't hurt that it also happens to show off her bod to advantage.
21 of 21
VACATION LIFE
In the words of Kenny Chesney: No shirt, no shoes, no problem.
