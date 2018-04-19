Britney Spears Rewears 'Don't Let Me Be the Last to Know' Denim Shorts — 17 Years Later!

All of Britney Spears’ gym sessions are clearly paying off. If her booty shorts don’t prove it, allow us to present a new piece of evidence: The singer is still sporting her clothes from 17 years ago.

Spears shared a fun Boomerang of herself on Instagram Wednesday with the caption, “I think it’s impossible for me to go a day without dancing.”

But Matt Stopera, a self-proclaimed “Former #1 Britney Spears fan,” according to his Twitter bio, pointed out the pop star wasn’t wearing just any denim shorts — but the exact cutoffs that she wore in her music video for “Don’t Let Me Be the Last to Know,” which she shot back in 2001.

“Holy s—. Britney Spears literally still has the shorts from her Don’t Let Me Be The Last To Know (gorgeous) video. Her insta today vs. the video in 2000,” Stopera captioned a post comparing the two looks. “Imagine being this humble? You can’t bc your fav is NOT!”

The shorts are instantly recognizable thanks to their light wash with dark back pockets, although it appears that Spears cut up the side seam at some point in the last two decades.

Rather than sport a bikini top, as she does in the video, the 36-year-old mom-of-two’s 2018 version of the outfit includes a yellow crop top, hat and platform sandals.

It’s no secret that Spears is still a fan of jeans, although she’s come a long way from her iconic low-rise styles and, of course, that famous all-denim dress worn to the 2001 American Music Awards with then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake (in a matching Canadian tuxedo). As the new face of Kenzo, she appears in a new campaign wearing a head-to-toe jean look including briefs, over-the-knee lace-up boots and a cropped denim jacket.

“Number one, Britney Spears is an icon, so I think in terms of her iconography, she fits into our Memento project perfectly,” Kenzo creative director Humberto Leon said in a press release. “She is a legend in her field. We will remember her for the rest of everyone’s lives as an icon. She’s up there with Michael and Madonna and everyone who we consider icons. Britney is up there. I think that in many ways, growing up she is also synonymous with denim with me. When her and Justin came out in their denim outfits, that is like an iconic look.”