If there’s one thing Britney Spears loves, it’s modeling sexy outfits around her lavish home.

The 35-year-old singer put on yet another runway show in her house recently, and was sure to share the footage with her more than 17 million Instagram followers.

“Who says you can’t do fashion week at home😜👠👗,” Spears captioned the video clip.

In the footage, the mom of two is first shown ruffling a little red dress before giving her best runway walk through a hallway and on a balcony.

Who says you can’t do fashion week at home! 😜 👠👗 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 18, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

She then opts for a more casual look, swapping the mini-dress for a hat, tiny black shorts, a crop-top and black boots.

Her next look gave a more nuptial vibe. Spears sported a white, lace mini-dress with a matching choker necklace that looks similar to the famous mini dress she wore when she kissed Madonna on stage at the 2003 VMAs.

Spears’ final look, a yellow, form-fitting dress with black heels, was shown only briefly before the camera panned out to the night sky.

🦄🦄🦋🦋🐭🐭🐯🐯🐰🐰 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 14, 2017 at 8:04pm PDT

To top off the video, Spears set the clip to Tracy Chapman‘s hit “Give Me One Reason.” The “Toxic” singer seems to be in the spirit of Fashion Month. Over the weekend, she posed for a group of Instagram photos wearing a white dress with flared sleeves.

This isn’t the first time Spears has put on a show for Instagram, though. She showed off another spontaneous strut in March, walking around her house in white and orange dresses.

Naturally, she captioned one video: “Just doing my own runway show.”

What’s your favorite Britney Spears fashion moment? Sound off below!