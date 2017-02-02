Britney Spears Suffers a Nipple-Flashing Wardrobe Malfunction in Vegas (Warning: NSFW Clip)

There’s no denying Britney Spears is a veteran performer. And with her tenure on stage, we’ve seen many magical moments. We’ve also seen a few mishaps. The pop icon has experienced everything from falling mid-performance to her microphone failing her, as well as a handful of wardrobe malfunctions. But with the barely there outfits she sports during her Las Vegas show, “Piece of Me,” nip slips are inevitable. Just ask the audience present at the singer’s Planet Hollywood performance Wednesday night, who saw much more than what they signed up for.

While performing her song “Work B**ch”during Wednesday’s performance, the top of the singer’s plunging green bodysuit slid out of place, baring a look at more than just cleavage. (Warning: NSFW clip below.)

But not realizing that she was exposed, Spears continued on with the song with her nipple revealed until a dancer tapped her, prompting her look down and cover herself back up.

Of course, it’s not the first time the singer’s performance outfits have failed her. Back in October, Spears’ top came undone, nearly falling down before she held it in place and a dancer came over to tie it for her. And during that same week, a bodysuit she was wearing unzipped, revealing her thong. Each time, however, she continued on with the performance like the true pro that she is.

