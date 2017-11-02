Britney Spears Got a Gorgeous Gift (and a Sweet Note) From Jennifer Lopez — See the Photos!

What sort of a gift do you give one of the world’s biggest pop stars?

Shoes, of course!

Britney Spears received a sweet and glamorous gift from fellow mega-performer Jennifer Lopez, which the “Womanizer” singer showed off on Instagram Wednesday night.

Spears, 35, proudly shared a photo of the boots, as well as the note that Lopez hand wrote, writing in the caption, “Wow!! Look at these gorgeous heels!! Thank you so much @jlo!!!! 💋👠💎#GiuseppexJennifer.”

Lopez gave Spears a pair of pink suede boot with crystal heels from her second footwear collection with designer Giuseppe Zanotti. The heels, called Puchi, retail for $1,895.00.

The “On The Floor” singer, 48, wrote a congratulatory note to Spears, writing, “Britney, You are killing it in Vegas! Enjoy! Love, Jennifer.”

Both stars headline their own Las Vegas residencies but clearly Lopez wanted to support rather than compete with her fellow songstress.

It has been a dream to be able to collaborate with @GiuseppeZanottiDesign for my second #GiuseppexJennifer capsule collection. A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Oct 25, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

Lopez featured the Puchi heels on Instagram last week, writing, “It has been a dream to be able to collaborate with @GiuseppeZanottiDesign for my second #GiuseppexJennifer capsule collection.”

The pop star has previously given other celebrities gifts from her collection with Zanotti, including Jenna Dewan Tatum, who recently modeled a sexy pair of $2,795 black suede and leather lace up over-the-knee boots featuring crystal embellishments on the stiletto heel.

Dewan Tatum switched out of her regular off-duty outfit and into a revealing sheer black lace bodysuit to match the boots and pose on the chair in her closet for her impromptu photo shoot.

Only @jlo can make a girl drop everything, put her favorite bodysuit on and take a spontaneous random picture in her closet using Kira Kira. I love these boots woman thank you! Jlo x Giuseppe (Also- yes my closet is a mess. It generally is🤷🏽‍♀️) A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Oct 24, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

“Only @jlo can make a girl drop everything, put her favorite bodysuit on and take a spontaneous random picture in her closet using Kira Kira. I love these boots woman thank you! Jlo x Giuseppe,” Dewan Tatum captioned her Instagram photo. “Also – yes my closet is a mess. It generally is.”

Lopez previously designed a collection of footwear with Zanotti in the spring, and recently introduced her second collection this fall.

The fall capsule marks her second time working with Zanotti, and Lopez shared with Footwear News that her experience creating the collection goes way beyond simply being a designer.

“Designing shoes requires a lot of discipline. You have to obsess over every single detail to make the perfect shoe. I enjoyed working with Giuseppe, who has a natural talent and a breadth of experience in fashion.”

Overall, Lopez says she’s pleased with what the two have created. “I was happy with the outcome of the line, and it was a rewarding experience for me to see such a positive reaction to the shoes.”