Talk nerdy to me!

Britney Spears threw it all the way back to her school girl days (circa her 1998 music video for “…Baby One More Time“) when she posted a set of selfies wearing a funny t-shirt that read “Talk Nerdy to Me” with a pair of glasses on it, as well as similar-looking plastic-rimmed glasses herself.

In between taking her cheeky selfies, the singer’s been kicking off 2018 right on vacation with her boys in Hawaii.

Britney Spears/Twitter

“So much fun at this beautiful place,” she captioned photos of her and her two sons, Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11, enjoying some fun in the sun at a Hawaiian resort.

Most recently on the trip, Spears was snapped wearing a sparkling ring on her left ring finger, leading many to believe the singer might have gotten engaged to her boyfriend Sam Asghari, whom she met on the set of her own “Slumber Party” music video in December 2016.

The couple rang in the new year together, with Asghari sharing a cute video of the two before Spears’ final Las Vegas residency show on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

“Are you excited about 2018?” he asked Spears. “You look beautiful,” he added.

“Thank you, and I love you,” the singer said before giving him a kiss on the cheek.