Britney Spears Shows Serious Skin as She Has Another Sexy Dress-Up Session

Britney Spears is bringing her infamous at-home fashion shows with her into the new year!

The 36-year-old “Baby One More Time” singer kicked off the weekend Friday by posting her first runway Instagram video of 2018 — dancing, twirling, and posing for the camera in her home.

Among the outfits in Britney’s latest video? A pink dress with a flowing silk skirt and sparkling top; a red slip dress with black lace embroidery; and a pink halter top/black micro skirt number that showed off her toned-abs and shiny belly-button ring.

Spears accessorized all her ensembles with a black choker necklace.

“Rebel just for kicks,” she wrote in the caption — referencing the lyrics to Portugal. The Man’s “Feel It Still,” which backed the video.

The mom of two first started her spontaneous struts backin March, walking around her house then in white and orange dresses.

“Just doing my own runway show,” she captioned the clip.

While Friday’s post was her first back on the runway in 2018, Spears has been posting a lot on social media this year — including shots of her sun-soaked vacation with her boys in Hawaii.

“So much fun at this beautiful place,” she captioned photos of her and sons Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11 as they enjoyed beach time at a Hawaiian resort.

Spears also rang in the new year with boyfriend Sam Asghari, sharing a cute video of the two before Spears’ final Las Vegas residency show on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

“Are you excited about 2018?” he asked Spears. “You look beautiful,” he added.

“Thank you, and I love you,” the singer said before giving him a kiss on the cheek.