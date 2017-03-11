Britney Spears Shows Off Her Beach Bod in a Tiny Yellow Bikini

Britney Spears can’t wait for spring.

The “Womanizer” singer posed on the beach in a series of photos and video Friday, showcasing her amazing beach body and cute yellow bikini.

TGIF ☀️ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 10, 2017 at 1:08pm PST

Spears, 35, even cartwheeled across the sand, working her physical prowess. “TGIF,” she wrote.

Jumping for joy!! Spring is coming 🌸🌱 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 9, 2017 at 1:04pm PST

FROM COINAGE: 4 Ways to Work Out Without Killing Your Wallet

In a second post, the singer shared a video of herself jumping, with the caption, “Jumping for joy!! Spring is coming.”

The star has never shied away from showing off her amazing style, including recently strutting in sexy outfits on her Instagram page.

She turned the hallway of her mansion into an impromptu catwalk, doing a twirl in a white long sleeve dress, as well as a one-shoulder turquoise cocktail dress, and a cowboy hat and peasant top in an Instagram video.