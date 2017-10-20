People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Style

Britney Spears Gives Us Major ‘Baby One More Time’ Vibes in Sexy Schoolgirl Outfit During Latest Instagram Fashion Show

By @nicefunalex

Posted on

Jive Records; Britney Spears/Instagram

Britney Spears knows how to “Work, B—h” – and she doesn’t need anything besides a long hallway and a willing cameraperson to make it happen. But while we’ve come to expect certain things from her at-home fashion shows – flowing blonde locks, dramatic posing, an unexpected soundtrack – Friday’s latest entry in the series had one major surprise: A throwback to the music video that made her a household name.

Set to Beyoncé’s “Don’t Hurt Yourself,” the Instagram video (cryptically captioned 👯🍎👯) features the star, 35,  twirling in a white sheath with bell sleeves (which she previously modeled in September), a white mini with a full skirt, a lace bustier with tiny boy shorts and then – to the squeals of Britney fans everywhere – a tied-up white Oxford, plaid mini and boots. We must confess: We still believe that she can rock this look from the ” … Baby One More Time,” even though her loneliness ain’t killing her no more.

👯🍎👯

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

RELATED PHOTOS: 24 Times Britney Spears Was the Fitness Hero We Needed

Brit’s been putting on these “Private Show(s)” frequently in 2017, modeling everything from a sultry red dress and choker to a cowboy hat and peasant top to a flared mini with cuffs and collar, set to soundtracks that have ranged from Desiigner to Tracy Chapman. And no matter what she’s wearing, the star serves up a ton of attitude, strutting in front of the camera and tossing her hair like a pro.

So what inspires the star’s hallway-to-runway transformation? “I just love playing dress up with clothes, and decided one day to have some fun putting on a fashion show with some of the dresses that I had just bought,” she told PeopleStyle. “I love doing these videos so much that now I can’t stop! I do practice my walk!”

We’ll keep watching them, baby, one more time … so keep them coming.