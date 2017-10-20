Britney Spears Gives Us Major ‘Baby One More Time’ Vibes in Sexy Schoolgirl Outfit During Latest Instagram Fashion Show

Britney Spears knows how to “Work, B—h” – and she doesn’t need anything besides a long hallway and a willing cameraperson to make it happen. But while we’ve come to expect certain things from her at-home fashion shows – flowing blonde locks, dramatic posing, an unexpected soundtrack – Friday’s latest entry in the series had one major surprise: A throwback to the music video that made her a household name.

Set to Beyoncé’s “Don’t Hurt Yourself,” the Instagram video (cryptically captioned 👯🍎👯) features the star, 35, twirling in a white sheath with bell sleeves (which she previously modeled in September), a white mini with a full skirt, a lace bustier with tiny boy shorts and then – to the squeals of Britney fans everywhere – a tied-up white Oxford, plaid mini and boots. We must confess: We still believe that she can rock this look from the ” … Baby One More Time,” even though her loneliness ain’t killing her no more.

👯🍎👯 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Oct 20, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

Brit’s been putting on these “Private Show(s)” frequently in 2017, modeling everything from a sultry red dress and choker to a cowboy hat and peasant top to a flared mini with cuffs and collar, set to soundtracks that have ranged from Desiigner to Tracy Chapman. And no matter what she’s wearing, the star serves up a ton of attitude, strutting in front of the camera and tossing her hair like a pro.

So what inspires the star’s hallway-to-runway transformation? “I just love playing dress up with clothes, and decided one day to have some fun putting on a fashion show with some of the dresses that I had just bought,” she told PeopleStyle. “I love doing these videos so much that now I can’t stop! I do practice my walk!”

We’ll keep watching them, baby, one more time … so keep them coming.