Britney Spears Shows Off Her Abs and Peek-a-boo Tattoos While Wearing Sweats and a T-Shirt

Britney Spears knows that if you want a hot body, you better work. But what’s the point in having said body if you can’t show it off — even when you’re having a low-key night at home?

On Friday, the 35-year-old pop princess shared an Instagram photo of herself dressed in her most comfy clothes — a cropped athletic T-shirt and blue sweats, which she accessorized with red sweatbands and a black choker.

Though the outfit looked cute, it was Spears’ killer abs and hip-tattoos that stole the shot — no doubt a result of all those non-stop gym sessions she’s been having lately.

“What’s better than sweats and a T-shirt?” the “…Baby One More Time” singer asked in the photo’s caption.

It should be no surprise the mother-of-two had her abs on full display. Spears has never been shy about flaunt the results of her hard-earned work — often posting sultry shots to Instagram. Why just last month, the “Toxic” singer showcased her amazing body in a sultry Instagram video of herself laying on a sandy beach.

It’s not her most fierce Instagram habit, though. That title would go to the catwalk videos she posts, in which she takes to the hallway of her mansion to model several outfits — asking, “Option 1 or Option 2?”