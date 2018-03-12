Brielle Biermann/Instagram

Brielle Biermann has been very candid about her decision to get her lips injected. While she’s denied undergoing plastic surgery on the rest of her face, the 21-year-old reality star has admitted to enhancing her pout. And she’s defending that decision once again, after social media followers criticized her look.

Biermann posted a photo from Khloé Kardashian’s baby shower this weekend, making a kissy-face alongside the mom-to-be, Larsa Pippen and her mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann. Followers began to quickly respond to the photo, with one commenter asking her to “leave her mouth alone.”

Before turning off the comments on her post, Biermann responded, “My lips do not look good in photos. I f—ing get it. I’m really over y’all saying this as if I’ve never seen/heard it. I’m not changing them — whether it looks good to you or not.”

Biermann didn’t stop there. She also took to Twitter to reaffirm that she does not care what anyone thinks about her appearance, writing “Going to get my duck lips plumped up some more !! C ya!”

In January, Biermann felt forced to defend her appearance once again after social media detractors called her out for having a “fuller face.”

“I did nothing but my lips!!!” she shared in a passionate response, before adding she had gained some weight.

“My face is fat right now i’m thicker than i usually am,” she wrote. “Can all of u seriously f— off. it’s my face if i wanna get 37 surgeries on it i will! bye.”

Biermann’s mom, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, has also spoken about getting lip fillers in the past. The 21-year-old has received so much flack for starting fillers at a young age, that she addressed the backlash to Dr. Travis Stork on an episode of The Doctors in the fall of 2016.

“They all tell me that I’ve ruined my face,” she said. “They think I’ve had all this work done on my face when in reality all I’ve done is my lips, and I feel like I’ve been very open about it so it’s annoying.”

Kim has also defended her oldest child getting lip injections, saying that when she came to her in her late teens asking to get them done, she was happy to let her because it was a confidence booster

“I’ve heard her complain about her lips since she came out of the womb, honestly,” Kim told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in 2016. “I was like, ‘I’m going to take you to the best.”