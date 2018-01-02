A Sexy See-Through Wedding Gown Covered in 50,000 Crystals? Brian McKnight's Wife Says 'I Do'

Singer Brian McKnight wed Leilani Malia Mendoza over the holiday weekend in a romantic New Year’s Eve ceremony that McKnight called the “happiest day of our lives.” One of the things that made the new bride so happy? Her sheer long-sleeved gown by Sabrina & Manning.

The custom design took over one month to create, the label wrote on Instagram, as all of the beading — including 50,000 crystals — were placed by hand. The sheer look extended up to her hip and then around her bodice, though there were pieces of fabric strategically placed to cover all the necessary areas. “Truly a masterpiece in the making and one of a kind piece,” the designer shared. “Congratulations to our beautiful bride.”

Mendoza paired the sexy dress with a dramatic floor-length veil, a bouquet of white flowers and her dazzling engagement ring.

“Ladies and Gentlemen introducing Mr. and Mrs. Brian McKnight,” the 48-year-old singer wrote alongside a photo of him and his wife sharing a kiss after the ceremony.

This isn’t the only time a star has shown some skin on her wedding day.

In 2017, Julianne Hough switched out of her strapless Marchesa ballgown and into a three-piece ensemble by the designer for the reception featuring a hand-beaded bodysuit with thousands of pearls and crystals, a tulle skirt and illusion cape.

Julianne and Brooks Laich on their wedding day. © Julianne and Brooks Laich. All rights reserved. Photographed by Sarah Falugo

One thing’s for sure when it comes to sheer wedding dresses: They surely makes a statement!