All About the 'One-of-a-Kind' Engagement Ring Brett Young Designed for Fiancée Taylor Mills

Before country superstar Brett Young popped the question to his longtime love Taylor Mills earlier this month, the “Mercy” singer made sure to design an engagement ring as special as the couple’s 10-year romance.

When it came to customizing his future fiancée’s gorgeous oval-cut diamond ring, Young turned to St. Louis-based jeweler David M. Kodner who incorporated unique personal touches to the ring.

“I suggested we utilize their initials — playing off Brett’s logo on his website and album,” Kodner told PEOPLE exclusively of the diamond sparkler, which features the letters “B” and “T” in the setting.

Courtesy Brett Young

“It was an honor working with Brett to design a one-of-a-kind ring for his fiancée,” Kodner continued. “Finding something that was special and unique to just him and Taylor was very important to me and to Brett.”

After talking through the design with Young, Kodner got to work making a digital mock-up to make sure the singer loved it before creating the actual ring.

Jill Mills

“We created a mock-up on the computer to see how it would look,” Kodner said. “The ring was then hand-fabricated and all of the pavé diamonds were placed individually by hand.”



Young proposed to Mills in Oxford, Mississippi, at the Graduate hotel near Ole Miss, where he went to college.

Courtesy Brett Young

“We met in Arizona while she was at school at ASU, and we will likely get married there, so I thought it would be romantic to propose where I went to school,” he told PEOPLE. “We were able to get a suite with a large covered patio and the hospitality staff at the hotel set it up while we were at dinner, so it was waiting for us when we got back.”

Right now, the couple is just enjoying being engaged before the wedding planning begins.

“We are both more excited than we can express and looking forward to starting this chapter of our lives together,” they told PEOPLE.