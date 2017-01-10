Boy George Stars As the New Face of Dior Homme's Spring Campaign

Boy George appears to be in the midst of having a mini professional renaissance. While for some of us, the man who crooned, “Do you really want to hurt me?” from beneath half-closed, heavily-shadowed eyelids never went away, he’s now reaching a whole new generation thanks to a roll on The New Celebrity Apprentice and his handful of cheeky one-liners during his cameos on the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But while the pop star known for his gender-bending take on fashion has long been a muse of avant garde designers, for the first time he’ll actually get to star in his very own campaign, serving as the new face for Dior Homme’s Spring campaign.

The menswear brand released the images for their new ad campaign early Tuesday morning, featuring their Spring/Summer 2017 collection creative directed by Dior Homme’s head designer Kris Van Assche, styled by Olivier Rizzo, and photographed by Assche’s longtime collaborator, Willy Vanderperre. In the pictures, Boy George wears his signature tall fedora festooned with pins, much like his black button-down which has been layered under a crisply tailored blazer and black leather bondage-inspired suspenders.

And he’s not the only major celeb to make a surprise appearance in the brand’s latest campaign. Also making their spokesman debut for Dior Homme are rapper A$AP Rocky, Mr. Robot star Rami Malek, and model Ernest Klimko whose career has largely been limited to runway and indie editorial work until now. Rocky looks perfectly fashion-forward in his photos, giving the prestige brand a streetwise edge wearing patchworked jeans with combat boots and an oversize trench, while Remi highlights the brand’s love of severe silhouettes in his stark, moodily lit portrait series. The new Spring ads demonstrate not only the range of the brand’s aesthetic, but also the vast range of consumers it hopes to attract.

