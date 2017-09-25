Boohoo Just Launched a Makeup Line: Here's What We're Buying

2017 has been the year of major beauty launches.

From Rihanna‘s diverse Fenty Beauty line during New York Fashion Week to Kim Kardashian‘s KKW Beauty’s contour kits, there’s been no shortage of exciting new makeup for beauty junkies to get their hands on. But if you’re not quite ready to commit to a $34 Fenty Beauty foundation or a $52 KKW Beauty Contour Kit, Boohoo has some exciting, affordable options.

The online clothing retailer is expanding into beauty with the launch of its first cosmetics range, Boohoo Cosmetics, featuring a range of 20 makeup products developed to suit the needs of everyone from a professional makeup artist to at-home beauty beginners.

The best part? Boohoo’s debut makeup collection of primers, lip kits, brushes and more couldn’t be more price friendly, retailing for $5 to $32. The even better part? Everything’s discounted 50% off today only! Check out our favorite picks below and grab some products on sale while you can.

These makeup brushes may look like toothbrushes, but trust us: they help you apply product super fast.

Buy It! Boohoo 4 Piece Precision Brushes, $32; boohoo.com

If you can never settle down on one lipstick shade to purchase, try this set that comes with three easy-to-wear hues.

Buy It! Boohoo 3 Shade Matte Lip Set, $12; boohoo.com

Who needs to splurge on a pricey KKW Beauty contour kit, when you can snag this one for less than $10?

Buy It! Boohoo 3 Shade Contour Palette, $9; boohoo.com

Pump up your lash game with this intense volumizing formula.

Buy It! Boohoo Black Volumising Mascara, $8; boohoo.com

The variety of shades in this pretty pink and purple palette can easily take your eye look from day to night.

Buy It! Boohoo 8 Shade Colourpop Eye Palette, $18; boohoo.com

Lock your makeup in to withstand whatever your day brings thanks to this vitamin-enriched setting spray.

Buy It! Boohoo Get Set Setting Spray, $8; boohoo.com

What are you going to shop from Boohoo’s new beauty collection? Sound off in the comments below!