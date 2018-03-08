Style
18 Stars Who've Faced Photoshopping Controversies
To photoshop or not to photoshop? These stars have thoughts
PARIS JACKSON
In March 2018, the 19-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe sent out a tweet to fans asking them to stop photoshopping photos of her. But she's not worried about them removing breakouts or making her look thinner. Rather, she’s concerned that they're altering her skin to make it either lighter or darker.
“I appreciate everything y’all make for me, i enjoy every single edit i see. but please stop lightening my skin to make me look more white,” Jackson wrote to her fans on Twitter. “And please stop darkening my skin to make me look more mixed. i am what i am. i’m aware of what i look like and i finally happy with it..”
LUPITA NYONG'O
The Oscar-winning actress spoke up when Grazia UK edited out her "kinky, coily hair" in favor of a "eurocentric" look for their cover. "Being featured on the cover of a magazine fulfills me as it is an opportunity to show other dark, kinky-haired people, and particularly our children, that they are beautiful just the way they are. I am disappointed that @graziauk invited me to be on their cover and then edited out and smoothed my hair to fit their notion of what beautiful hair looks like," she wrote on Instagram.
"Had I been consulted, I would have explained that I cannot support or condone the omission of what is my native heritage with the intention that they appreciate that there is still a very long way to go to combat the unconscious prejudice against black women's complexion, hair style and texture," Nyong'o continued.
Following the star's message, photographer An Le issued a statement apologizing for the "hurtful act." "I realise now what an incredibly monumental mistake I have made and I would like to take this time to apologise to Ms Nyong'o and everyone else that I did offend," Le said. "Though it was not my intention to hurt anyone, I can see now that altering the image of her hair was an unbelievably damaging and hurtful act. As an immigrant myself, it is my duty to be an advocate for the representation of diversity of beauty in this industry. I will demonstrate this in my work even more going forward."
MANDY MOORE
The This Is Us actress set the record straight when Instagram commenters accused her of editing photos to reduce her waistline. "This is so disheartening. Nope just the angle. Ugh," she replied to one follower who cried Photoshop on the pics from her Tonight Show appearance. Eventually, Moore edited the post's caption to address the rumors. "And ps: I am 5'10 and a size 6. I have NEVER photoshopped pictures. That's not what I'm about. If you're going to be rude about people's bodies, go elsewhere," she wrote.
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI
The model got candid on Instagram when she realized French magazine Madame Figaro had retouched her cover photo. "Everyone is uniquely beautiful in their own ways," she wrote. "We all have insecurities about the things that make us different from a typical ideal of beauty. I, like so many of us, try every day to work past those insecurities. I was extremely disappointed to see my lips and breasts altered in photoshop on this cover. I hope the fashion industry will finally learn to stop trying to stifle the things that make us unique and instead begin to celebrate individuality." In her post, Ratajkowsi included the original shot and the one that made it to newsstands, proving by comparison that her lips and breasts had been reduced in size.
ASHLEY GRAHAM
After the curvy model landed her very first Vogue cover alongside an impressive group of ladies, fans started to comment on her Instagram photo of the cover, wondering if she was photoshopped or forced to be the only one to pose with her arm over her thigh. "I chose to pose like that..no one told me to do anything,” Graham responded in the comments. The model has shut down photoshop controversy before, after the debut of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover. “They [Sports Illustrated editors] did not retouch me,” she said. “They did not take out things. They didn’t reshape my body in any way, shape or form."
DEMI LOVATO
"A lot of times I get frustrated because people will, without my consent, Photoshop my body and it doesn't look like my own body," Lovato told E! News about why she decided to pose for nude, un-retouched photos in Vanity Fair. "Like, no no no, my thighs are bigger than that, can you put them back to the way they were? I've literally done that before where I'm like, 'No, put my legs back on me. Those aren't my legs.' "
LORDE
The singer did not approve when she found photos from a performance had been edited to remove her blemishes. "I find this curious – two photos from today, one edited so my skin is perfect and one real. remember flaws are ok :-)," she wrote on Twitter, sharing both a retouched and raw pic from the show.
KERRY WASHINGTON
The Scandal star spoke up when she didn't recognize the face on the cover of Adweek – and it was her. "I'm proud of the article. And I like some of the inside images a great deal. But, I have to be honest … I was taken aback by the cover," she said of the shot on Instagram. "Look, I'm no stranger to Photoshopping. It happens a lot. In a way, we have become a society of picture adjusters – who doesn't love a filter?!? And I don't always take these adjustments to task but I have had the opportunity to address the impact of my altered image in the past and I think it's a valuable conversation. Yesterday, however, I just felt weary. It felt strange to look at a picture of myself that is so different from what I look like when I look in the mirror. It's an unfortunate feeling."
MEGHAN TRAINOR
Trainor is "so sick" of photoshopping – so sick, in fact, that she took down her "Me Too" music video because "they Photoshopped the crap out of me," she told her fans on Snapchat. "I'm over it, so I had them take it down until they fix it," she added. Trainor went on to say that she had "never approved" the version that went up. Clearly, the video, which she said showed a much smaller version of her waist, really upset her: She captioned one of her snaps "Cried all morning lol hate them." But you can't keep Trainor down for long: She revealed on Watch What Happens Live that she had approved a new version, sans Photoshopping.
ZENDAYA
The actress sprung into action when Modeliste Magazine altered photos to make her appear slimmer. She posted side-by-side images of the original and retouched pics on Instagram, along with a stern message: "Had a new shoot come out today and was shocked when I found my 19 year old hips and torso quite manipulated. These are the things that make women self conscious, that create the unrealistic ideals of beauty that we have. Anyone who knows who I am knows I stand for honest and pure self love. So I took it upon myself to release the real pic (right side) and I love it. Thank you @modelistemagazine for pulling down the images and fixing this retouch issue."
PADMA LAKSHMI
The Top Chef is proud to show off every part of her body … and that includes her nipples. "Yup those are my nipples. So what?" she captioned a photo on Instagram from her cover shoot for Elle India. "We have all become so afraid of what a woman's natural body actually looks like these days. Thank you @elleindiaofficial for not airbrushing them out!" (Lakshmi humorously noted that they used to be "a bit higher" before breast-feeding.)
RUMER WILLIS
After seeing the results of an editorial shoot she did with sisters Tallulah and Scout, Willis made it clear that she's not okay with her image being altered. "Any friends of fans of mine who posted this I would appreciate if you took it down," she wrote alongside the pic in question on Instagram. "The photographer Photoshopped my face to make my jaw smaller and I find it really offensive for anyone to try and change the way you look so drastically." The actress went on to explain why she considers Photoshopping without consent to be a type of bullying: "I love the way I look and I won't support anyone who would feel a need to change the way I look to make me beautiful. Whether or not they realize it, it is a form of bullying, which I won't stand for."
LENA DUNHAM
The Girls creator spoke up when she couldn't recognize her own body on the cover of the Spanish magazine Tentaciones. "BUT this is NOT what my body has ever looked like or will ever look like – the magazine has done more than the average photoshop. So if you're into what I do, why not be honest with your readers," she wrote on Instagram. Shortly after, the publication responded by sending the actress an un-cropped version of the image. "Thank you for sending the uncropped image (note to the confused: not unretouched, uncropped!) and for being so good natured about my request for accuracy," she told the mag via another Instagram. "I understand that a whole bunch of people approved this photo before it got to you – and why wouldn't they? I look great. But it's a weird feeling to see a photo and not know if it's your own body anymore (and I'm pretty sure that will never be my thigh width but I honestly can't tell what's been slimmed and what hasn't.)"
LADY GAGA
While being honored at Glamour's 2013 Women of the Year Awards, Gaga revealed her dissatisfaction with her own heavily-tweaked cover look on the mag. "I felt my skin looked too perfect. I felt my hair looked too soft…I do not look like this when I wake up in the morning," she said about the photos. She added, "It is fair to write about the change in your magazines. But what I want to see is the change on your covers...When the covers change, that's when culture changes."
ASHLEY BENSON
The Pretty Little Liars star was not a fan of what appeared to be an outdated, manipulated poster for the show's mid-season 4 return. "Saw this floating around….hope it's not the poster," she said on Instagram. "Our faces in this were from 4 years ago…..and we all look ridiculous. Way too much photo shop. We all have flaws. No one looks like this. It's not attractive.”
KATE WINSLET
Although Winslet isn't downright opposed to being Photoshopped, she did feel the need to make it clear that she had been digitally slimmed down for her 2003 GQ cover. "I accept magazines retouch photographs all the time," Winslet told the New York Post, "I just didn't want people to think I was a hypocrite and that I'd suddenly lost 30 pounds or whatever. So I just came out and said, 'Look, I don't look like that.' I'm not mad at the magazine, but I have no intention of looking like that."
COCO ROCHA
The supermodel wrote a blog post to express her anger over an Elle Brazil cover photo that was edited to imply she was dressed more provocatively during the shoot. "As a high fashion model I have long had a policy of no nudity or partial nudity in my photoshoots," she wrote. "For my recent Elle Brazil cover shoot I wore a body suit under a sheer dress, but recently discovered that the body suit was Photoshopped out to give the impression that I am showing much more skin than I actually was or am comfortable with. This was specifically against my expressed verbal and written direction. I'm extremely disappointed that my wishes and contract were ignored. I strongly believe every model has a right to set rules for how she is portrayed and for me these rules were clearly circumvented."
RONDA ROUSEY
After accidentally posting a Photoshopped image of her Tonight Show visit on Instagram, the UFC champ issued an apology and declared her anti-altering views. "I have to make an apology to everyone," she wrote. "I was sent a picture to share on social for Fallon that was altered without me knowing to make my arms look smaller. I won't say by who – I know it was done with severely misplaced positive intentions – but this goes against everything I believe and I am extremely proud of every inch of my body. And I can assure you all it will never happen again. I could not be more appalled and hope you all forgive me." In the post, Rousey included a side-by-side comparison of the original photo and the slimmed-down shot in question.