18 Stars Who've Faced Photoshopping Controversies

LUPITA NYONG'O

The Oscar-winning actress spoke up when Grazia UK edited out her "kinky, coily hair" in favor of a "eurocentric" look for their cover. "Being featured on the cover of a magazine fulfills me as it is an opportunity to show other dark, kinky-haired people, and particularly our children, that they are beautiful just the way they are. I am disappointed that @graziauk invited me to be on their cover and then edited out and smoothed my hair to fit their notion of what beautiful hair looks like," she wrote on Instagram.

"Had I been consulted, I would have explained that I cannot support or condone the omission of what is my native heritage with the intention that they appreciate that there is still a very long way to go to combat the unconscious prejudice against black women's complexion, hair style and texture," Nyong'o continued.

Following the star's message, photographer An Le issued a statement apologizing for the "hurtful act." "I realise now what an incredibly monumental mistake I have made and I would like to take this time to apologise to Ms Nyong'o and everyone else that I did offend," Le said. "Though it was not my intention to hurt anyone, I can see now that altering the image of her hair was an unbelievably damaging and hurtful act. As an immigrant myself, it is my duty to be an advocate for the representation of diversity of beauty in this industry. I will demonstrate this in my work even more going forward."