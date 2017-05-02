Truth: Women are definitely not the only people who care about their hair. Not convinced? Watch Rag & Bone films latest unscripted short Hair, which made its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival starring Golden Globe nominated actor John Turturro and two-time Emmy Winner Bobby Cannavale.

The mini movie, which was shot in a Brooklyn barbershop by Fred Elmes, pokes fun at the particularity men feel towards their hair. And trust us when we say you’ll be surprised to see how much guys focus on their strands.

“It’s a short comedy about men’s vanity,” Turturro said in a behind-the-scenes video about the film produced by Bader TV. He approached Cannavale because both actors are “kind of obsessed with [their] hair” to create this lighthearted take on the topic.

“We had all these different ideas and then Bobby wrote me this email saying he wanted this guy, [famed hairstylist] Harry Josh to do his hair. [laughs] And in Bobby’s email, he just went on and on and I said, ‘Well this is just fantastic,'” Turturro said. “So then I realized that is what I am going to make the whole thing about.”

So what exactly do men get so worked up about when it comes to their hair? “I can’t just have anybody doing my hair. I need my guy!” Cannavale said in the film. “I need Harry. I can’t just have anybody doing my hair, it’s very particular my hair. My hair is nuts bro. This took me like 20 minutes – each side to do this – with my special Harry hair dryer.”

Harry Josh is also the mane master behind Cannavale’s partner Rose Byrne’s hair.

Watch the entire short film now on rag-bone.com and Rag & Bone Films YouTube channel.

Are any guys in your life particular about their hair? Tell us in the comments below.