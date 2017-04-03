Style
Yes, Bobbi Brown Is On Sale Right Now, and Yes, You Should Buy All Our Editors' Favorite Things
The classic beauty brand is on sale just in time for you to refresh your makeup bag for spring
Posted on
More
1 of 8
SERUM FOUNDATION
Jillian Ruffo, Associate Beauty Editor: There are a lot of things that I look for in a foundation, but the most important? A dewy, radiant finish. This one is packed with moisturizing ingredients to provide even coverage and a ton of hydration, so my skin looks glowy all day long.
Buy It! Bobbi Brown Intensive Skin Serum Foundation, $50; bobbibrown.com
2 of 8
LONG-WEAR GEL EYELINER
Alex Apatoff, Deputy Style Director: One of the nice things about this job is that you very rarely need to buy your beauty products, as long as you're not picky - you can usually dig up a mascara or bodywash around the office somewhere. And usually I'm not picky - about any product except this eyeliner. I've never found one that goes on smoother, lasts longer or makes me happier, which means I'm going to buy a bunch of it on sale and hoard it like the liquid (well, gel-consistency) gold it is.
Buy It! Bobbi Brown long-wear gel eyeliner, on sale for $20.80; bobbibrown.com
3 of 8
CLEANSING OIL
Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: I started using cleansing oils instead of makeup wipes to remove my makeup at the end of the day about a year ago, and my skincare game hasn't been the same ever since (trust me, you need to try one!). Now, I'm on a mission to try as many oils I can get my hands on to find the best cleanser on the market, so I'm using Bobbi Brown's 20 percent off sale to grab this one to give a whirl.
Buy It! Bobbi Brown Soothing Cleansing Oil, on sale for $38.40; bobbibrown.com
4 of 8
EXTRA LIP TINT
Lindy Segal, Style Social Editor: As much as I'd like to think of myself as a "lipstick gal," more often than not, I return to tinted balms. This moisturizing, barely-there shade will be my warm-weather go-to.
Buy it! Bobbi Brown Extra Lip Tint in Extra Melon, on sale for $26.40; bobbibrown.com
5 of 8
HYDRATING EYE CREAM
Kami Phillips, E-Commerce Editor: One of the best beauty tips I've ever received is that it's never too early to start using eye cream - not only as a preventative measure against wrinkles, but because the skin around your eyes is so thin and delicate that it requires special attention. This Bobbi Brown eye cream is super hydrating which revives my eyes when they're tired and leaves them looking totally refreshed.
Buy It! Hydrating Eye Cream, on sale for $41.60; bobbibrown.com
6 of 8
EXTRA BALM RINSE
Jackie Fields, Beauty Editor: On days when I do wear a full face of makeup, what I look forward to most removing it with this ultra rich cleanser. Don't be deterred by the unique texture (think Vaseline, but thicker) – as it emusilfies in your hands to a creamy consistensy that smells divine thanks to a hint of orange oil. As find it hard not to scoop out more than I need (it's like a spa in a jar), I'll be sure to pick up two this time around.
Buy It! Bobbi Brown Extra Balm Rinse, on sale for $52; bobbibrown.com
7 of 8
LONG-WEAR EYE PENCIL
Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter: My favorite eyeliner was recently discontinued and finding it's replacement has been a real struggle. So many brands no longer carry the old school pencils I love (the kind that require manual sharpening). So the moment I discovered that Bobbi Brown still does, I added it into my cart immediately.
Buy It! Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Eye Pencil, on sale for $20.80; bobbibrown.com
8 of 8
SHIMMER BRICK COMPACT
Sarah Ball, Fashion Market Editor: Spring is "officially" here, which means it will soon be time to swap out my current low-key blush and bronzer for something a little more "fresh from the beach." This beautiful compact, a mixture of shimmery warm tones for my soon to be tanned skin, is the perfect combination of them both (which makes my life much easier).
Buy It! Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Compact in Bronze, on sale for $38.40; bobbibrown.com