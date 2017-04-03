LONG-WEAR GEL EYELINER

Alex Apatoff, Deputy Style Director: One of the nice things about this job is that you very rarely need to buy your beauty products, as long as you're not picky - you can usually dig up a mascara or bodywash around the office somewhere. And usually I'm not picky - about any product except this eyeliner. I've never found one that goes on smoother, lasts longer or makes me happier, which means I'm going to buy a bunch of it on sale and hoard it like the liquid (well, gel-consistency) gold it is.

Buy It! Bobbi Brown long-wear gel eyeliner, on sale for $20.80; bobbibrown.com