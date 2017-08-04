Here's How to Get Your Hands on the New Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Lipsticks Before Anyone Else - and for 25% Off

We hate to say it, but fall is just around the corner — which means it’s time to begin swapping out your bright lipsticks for deeper hues in order to get your beauty stash ready for the season. The good news? There are a ton of new shades and formulas to choose from, including a brand new lipstick formula from Bobbi Brown Cosmetics — and you can get your hands on it for a limited time this weekend, before it officially launches in September.

Beginning Friday morning and running through Sunday, the brand will release five of 20 shades of its new Crushed Lip Color lipsticks, which go on like a bold stain and dry matte. You’ll have your choice between “Regal”, “Ruby”, “Cherry”, “Grenadine”, and “Babe”, a variety of pink, berry and red shades.

The even better news: if you buy one for yourself and one for your “girl crush,” the second will be 25% off on bobbibrown.com this weekend only — so act fast.

The full collection will launch on August 28th on bobbibrown.com, and will include an assortment of 20 shades, ranging from pale nude to deep berry.

Are you excited to get your hands on Bobbi Brown’s new lipstick? What shades are you looking forward to wearing this fall? Sound off in the comments below.