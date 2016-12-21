Beauty Bombshells: Bobbi Brown Is Leaving Bobbi Brown and Ted Gibson Salon Will Close Its Doors

The beauty industry forecast for 2017 is uncertain. Just last week, Unilever announced that after buying hair care brand Living Proof, Jennifer Aniston would no longer be the spokesperson for the brand. And the beauty bombshells have continued to drop. This week brought the news that Bobbi Brown will be leaving her post at Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, and the iconic Ted Gibson Salon will be closing its doors.

According to WWD, Bobbi Brown announced this week that after 25 years, she’ll be leaving her namesake cosmetics company that she built from the ground up. Brown said in a statement that her 25-year milestone was one that inspired her to move onto new ventures, but she did not expand on what those new ventures might be.

The artist posted an Instagram photo Tuesday to address her fans, writing, “Thank you all for your incredible kindness and support. Stay tuned…”

Thank you all for your incredible kindness and support. Stay tuned……. A photo posted by Bobbi Brown (@justbobbibrown) on Dec 20, 2016 at 7:42am PST

“I am thankful for the extraordinary people that I’ve had the privilege to work with over the years and proud of the creative endeavors and innovative products we’ve created together,” she said, adding, “and the Lauder family for the many opportunities they gave me.”

Through the years, the makeup mogul enlisted stars like Katie Holmes and Kate Upton to star in her campaigns, plus, she created a line of eyewear and kept Hollywood’s elite — and women everywhere — looking flawless every day.

On the hair side of the industry, Ted Gibson announced that Wednesday December 21st would be the final day for his salon, which has been open for 13 years. Gibson, an editorial hairstylist and colorist, was one of the first to charge upwards of $1000 for a haircut — Bloomberg reported in 2013 that his cuts were $1,200. Today, his going rate for a cut is listed as $1,500 on his website.

Today @jasonbacke and I start a new beginning #5thavenue #salon closed #reinvent the experience in #2017 A photo posted by Ted Gibson (@tedgibson) on Dec 21, 2016 at 7:41am PST

Gibson’s celebrity clientele includes Saoirse Ronan, Priyanka Chopra and Hailey Baldwin, and the pro often shares live videos on social media during hair cuts. “Today @jasonbacke and I start a new beginning #5thavenue #salon closed #reinvent the experience in #2017,” he shared on Instagram of the salon closing.

Here’s to hoping 2017 will in fact bring a new beauty experience.

